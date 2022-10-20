Red Theater Presents Punk Reimagining Of Caryl Churchill's VINEGAR TOM

Red Theater returns to live performance with its first show of the 22/23 season: Caryl Churchill's Vinegar Tom, directed by co-Artistic Director Clare Brennan. The razor-sharp ensemble drama features a live punk band performing an original soundtrack and runs October 28 - November 20, 2022 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and available now at www.redtheater.org.

The production features Caroline Kidwell, Hannah Antman, Josh Razavi, LaRose Washington, Madeline Bernhard, Mindy Shore, Sarah Wisterman, Sean William Kelly, and Theresa Liebhart, with live original music performed by Max Cohen, Roy Gonzalez, and Tom Ronningen.

Please note: Red Theater will require proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. Vinegar Tom contains depictions of sexual contact, domestic abuse, humiliation, torture, and execution. This production is not recommended to audiences under 13 without adult supervision.

Churchill describes her 1976 drama with music as "a play about witches with no witches in it." In a 17th century village, six women struggle to survive on their own terms in a society where the label "witch" can mean poverty, imprisonment, and death. Their rage, fear, and grief take the form of a live riot grrrl band, who provide the loud and cathartic soundtrack to an increasingly dire narrative. Vinegar Tom is a raw drama that directly addresses the fight for control over the inherent power of women.

Comments Red Theater's co-Artistic Directors Clare Brennan and Wyatt Kent: "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome audiences back to a Red show with this project. Our cast and creative team is a sampling of Chicago's finest theatrical talent, and collaborating with musicians Roy Gonzalez and Max Cohen has been incredible. The seven original songs composed by these two veterans of Chicago's punk scene perfectly compliment Churchill's urgent story, and we can't wait to share it all with you." For an idea of the music of the show, you can listen to our inspiration playlist now on Spotify!

The production team includes Jamie Macpherson (fight & intimacy design), Jennifer Susan & Haleigh Kent (costume design), Derryll Lyall (lighting design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Andy Cahoon (scenic & props design), Roy Gonzalez & Max Cohen (original music & music direction), Mary Towsend Cahoon (stage manager & assistant director), Becca Holloway (casting director), and Wyatt Kent (producer).