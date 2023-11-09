Red Theater Presents Chicago Premiere Of CAVEMAN PLAY By Savannah Reich

Red Theater will open its 23/24 season with Savannah Reich's Caveman Play, directed by co-Artistic Director Clare Brennan, running December 1 - 30, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

The production features Tess Galbiati, Jack Rodgers, Hannah Antman, and Evan Cullinan, understudied by Laura Rojas, Lucas Matteson, Jessica Love, and Jacob Fjare.

Rocky and Dandelion are the first Cave-people to adopt agriculture. Douglas is the first domesticated animal. Together, they have prepared a presentation for you, the other Cave-people, to tell you all about the joys of agriculture. Agriculture is really great. You're going to love it. - New Play Exchange

Caveman Play gives audiences an opportunity to go back to the moment when humanity had a choice. One path led us towards global warming, institutionalized racism, and snapchat filters. The other led mostly to being eaten by tigers.

Comments Red Theater's co-Artistic Directors Clare Brennan and Wyatt Kent: "We're so proud to present the Chicago premiere of Caveman Play. We've pulled together the ideal team of artists for this quirky, endearing script. This play has everything that makes live theater exciting, and we can't wait to welcome audiences into Rocky and Dandelion's world."

The production team includes Miranda Hernandez (stage manager), Andy Cahoon (technical direction & props design), Haleigh Kent (costume design), Jamie Arakas (lighting design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Jose Martinez (scenic design), Amanda Pintore (choreography), Becca Holloway (casting director), and Wyatt Kent (producer).

Caveman Play

Playwright: Savannah Reich

Director: Clare Brennan

Cast: Tess Galbiati (Dandelion), Jack Rodgers (Rocky), Hannah Antman (Chicken Feathers), Evan Cullinan (Douglas), Laura Rojas (Dandelion u/s), Lucas Matteson (Rocky u/s), Jessica Love (Chicken Feathers u/s), and Jacob Fjare (Douglas u/s).

Location: The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave, Chicago IL, 60640

Opening night: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30P

Run dates: Friday, December 1 - Saturday, December 30, 2023

Curtain times: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays at 7:30P, Sundays at 3P.

Tickets: General admission tickets are $25. As part of Red's mission to make theater by putting people first, a limited number of $10 access tickets are available for students, artists, or anyone on a tight budget. Purchasing a ticket at our $50 pay-it-forward tier helps us sustain Red's accessibility efforts. Tickets are currently available at Click Here. Use code ACCESS at checkout for $10 tickets.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Savannah Reich - Playwright - Savannah (she/her) is a playwright and screenwriter based in West Philadelphia. She holds an MFA from Carnegie Mellon University, where she studied with Rob Handel. Her plays have been produced at theaters and universities across the country, commissioned or developed by Walking Shadow Theater Company, The Flea, the University of Minnesota, SuperGroup, the Playwrights Center, and Seven Devils New Play Foundry, and supported by residencies at Tofte Lake Art Center and MassMoCA. Her feature-length screenplay Beebe and Barton was the winner of the national Sloan Student Grand Jury Prize in 2015, and her short film Men Among Men was the winner of the Bill Murray Comedy Award at the Twin Cities Film Festival (judged by Bill Murray himself!). She was a 2020-21 McKnight Fellow at the Playwrights Center, and her play Oedipus in Seattle was the winner of the audience choice award at the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. She currently teaches playwriting and screenwriting at the University of the Arts and Dramaturgy at Swarthmore College.

Clare Brennan - Director / Co-Artistic Director - Clare (she/her) is a Chicago-based theater maker. Directing credits include Vinegar Tom, (Red Theater), Agnes of God (Redtwist Theatre), Stitching (BlackLight Theatre; Dublin, Ireland), and Othello (The University of Michigan). Past production credits include Indoor Cats, You Are Happy and Isle of Sugar for Red Theater, Bicycle Thieves for Littlebrain Theatre and RhinoFest, and many an apartment show. Elsewhere in Chicago, she has worked with Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, Shattered Globe, Links Hall, The Den, Prop Thtr, The Frontier, RhinoFest, Theatre Evolve, and NON:op. Clare holds a B.A. in Drama and English from the University of Michigan.

Wyatt Kent - Producer / Co-Artistic Director - Wyatt (he/him) was a member of the inaugural Red ensemble in Lincoln, Nebraska. Directing credits include immersive and devised work (The Wild Party, Out of Many, De/Ascending), Shakespeare adaptations (Romeo and Juliet et al., Macbeth, Julius Caesar) and new play development. With Red Theater, he most recently directed the world premiere Indoor Cats by Mora V. Harris. Other Red credits include Producer for last season's production of Vinegar Tom and 2020's run of Isle of Sugar at The Martin, as well as Dramaturg for Non-Player Character. He previously worked as a teaching artist and Artistic Director for Compass Creative Dramatics.

ABOUT RED THEATER

Red Theater's mission is to make theater by putting people first. Founded in 2013, Red's productions have included 8 Chicago premieres and 6 world premieres. We work from our core values of radical transparency, community care, and meaningful experience. These ideals drive us to bring access to theater to anyone who wants it, with an intentional focus on those restricted by financial and physical disability.