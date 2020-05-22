Raven Theatre's TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP 2020 Goes Virtual

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raven Theatre announced today it will take its Take Flight Summer Camp 2020 online this year, featuring four training sessions in theatre arts for kids ages 6 - 15.

Great for beginners looking to learn the basics of performance or more advanced actors looking to hone their skills, Raven's team of professional teaching artists will help kids feel the confidence to contribute to the artistic process and the courage to try something new. Over the course of two weeks, campers will create their own virtual theatrical adaptations inspired by classic and popular children's stories.

Comments Raven Director of Education Mechelle Moe, "During this time of shelter-in-place and social distancing due to the widespread effects of the COVID-19 virus, Raven's Take Flight Education Team wants more than ever to continue to bring quality arts education to our Take Flight community. We want to help young people exercise and hone their creative energy while we find innovative new ways to build ensemble across distances and ensure our community remains connected."

The two-week sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 10 am - 1:30 pm. To participate, students will need access to a computer or tablet, a good Wifi connection, basic knowledge of the Zoom app, and an open and creative mind! Limit 14 students per class.

To register, please visit www.raventheatre.com/education/camps. Special early bird discounts are available through June 8, 2020. For additional information, e-mail mechelle@raventheatre.com. Program fees: $325 per session ($25 off with code 'Early25').

TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP 2019 Sessions:

June 29 - July 10, 2020

SESSION 1: RUN WILD WITH Roald Dahl

Teaching artist: Mechelle Moe

James and the Giant Peach, based on the book by Roald Dahl (ages 8-14)

Orphaned and friendless, James Henry Trotter lives with his two horrid aunts, Spiker and Sponge. Life there is miserable, until James accidentally drops some magic crystals by the old peach tree and very strange things start to happen. The peach at the top of the tree begins to grow, and before long it's as big as a house. Inside, James meets a crew of oversized friends - Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybug, and more. With a snip of the stem, the peach starts rolling away, and the great adventure begins!

July 13 - 24, 2020

SESSION 2: ONCE UPON A CHOCOLATE TIME

Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, based on the book by Roald Dahl (ages 8-14)

Teaching artist: Dana Murphy

Nobody has seen Willy Wonka - or inside his amazing chocolate factory - for years. When he announces his plan to invite the winners of the five Golden Tickets to visit his factory, the whole world is waiting for the candy mysteries to be revealed! Who will pass all of Wonka's chocolate-ly tests? The spoiled Veruca Salt? The gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde? The television-obsessed Mike Teevee? Or maybe it could even be the poor paperboy Charlie Bucket and his Grandpa Joe.

July 27 - August 7, 2020

SESSION 3: ON A DARK & STORMY NIGHT

Creepy Carrots! and Creepy Pair of Underwear!, based on the books by Aaron Reynolds (ages 6-9)

Teaching artist: Mechelle Moe

The Twilight Zone has come to the carrot patch and Jasper Rabbit is NOT a little bunny anymore. He's not afraid of the dark, and he's definitely not afraid of something as silly as carrots or underwear. But when the lights go out, suddenly his new big rabbit underwear glows in the dark and it seems like the delicious carrots he loves so much are following him home! After trying everything to get rid of them, they keep coming back! Jasper's not scared obviously, he just finds it a little bit - creepy.

Coraline, based on the book by Neil Gaiman (ages 10-15)

Teaching artist: Dana Murphy

Coraline has unlocked a passage in her new house that reveals another house - just like her own. At first, everything seems marvelous in this parallel world, but is it too good to be true? Her new mother and father are perfectly kind and terribly sweet, but they want to change her and never let her go. Other children are trapped there as well and Coraline is their only hope of rescue. Will she be able to gather her wits to save her one true ordinary life?

August 10 - 21, 2020

SESSION 4: IN A GALAXY FAR FAR AWAY

Are You Scared, Darth Vader?, based on the book by Adam Rex (ages 6-9)

Teaching artist: Grace Grindell

Most people would probably give the award for "Most Terrifying Person in the Galaxy" to the Emperor's right-hand man, the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader. He has all the power of the dark side of the Force, so what could possibly frighten one of the biggest bad guys in the universe? A parade of vampires, ghosts and other creatures don't scare Darth Vader, but how about a group of wild kids ready for some rowdy play?

Star Wars, inspired by the movies of George Lucas (ages 10-15)

Teaching artist: Isabelle Coehlo

Blast off into hyperspace with the action-packed stories of Star Wars! Perhaps Jedi Master Yoda will have a light saber showdown with the dreaded Count Dooku; Luke Skywalker and the Rebels will race against time to destroy the Death Star; and the brave Rey might make a new friend when she meets the droid BB-8. Let's explore these galactic adventures at lightspeed!

