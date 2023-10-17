Raven Theatre Names Adrianna Desier Durantt As Managing Director

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company today named Adrianna Desier Durantt as Managing Director, following the opening of the highly anticipated revival of Lucille Fletcher's psychological thriller NIGHT WATCH.

Durantt joins Raven after serving as founding partner and producing executive director of PARA.MAR Dance Theatre where she drove business strategy, creative development, strategic partnerships, community relations, brand and identity strategy, fundraising communication, artistic programming and producing.

She brings her vast experience as a multi-disciplinary arts producer and cultural strategist in the creative sector as Raven enters a new chapter of its storied history.

“As a resident of Edgewater, with vested interest in the success of this theatre, I am eager to partner with Sarah and the Raven community at this pivotal moment for the organization and the cultural community at large,” said Managing Director Adrianna Desier Durantt. “In part due to the forward-thinking artistic and financial investments Raven has made over the past few decades, this organization is well-positioned to respond and adapt to the evolving needs of the arts sector and theater community. I am optimistic that together, we'll be able to advance and cement this treasured organization as the north star of Chicago for new and reimagined work and I look forward to being a part of re-centering community and re-investing in artists by joining Sarah as we turn the page on the next chapter for Raven.”

“Adrianna comes to Raven with a wide variety of experience in arts leadership and producing” said Sarah Slight, Artistic Director of Raven Theatre Company. “She and I share a passion for our local and theatrical community that drives us to make Raven a cultural hub for the Edgewater neighborhood and the city of Chicago. After nearly a year of leadership transition, Raven is now poised to move to its next phase.”

“We are pleased Adrianna has agreed to join the theatre as its Managing Director,” said Stephen Johnson, Board President of Raven Theatre Company. “She brings a wealth of administrative, leadership, and production experience as well as a broad based artistic sensibility to the organization. I look forward to the impact she will undoubtedly make to the ongoing viability of the theatre.”

Raven's 41st season began October 5, 2023 with a revival of Lucille Fletcher's hit Broadway psychological thriller “Night Watch”; continues in February 2024 with the World Premiere of Paul Michael Thomson's “brother sister cyborg space,” exploring the political divisions within families against the backdrop of a rapidly-accelerating climate crisis; and culminates in May 2024 with the World Premiere of the final installment in Joshua Allen's “The Grand Boulevard Trilogy,” set in 1919 during the Chicago Race Riots.

41st Season subscription packages are on sale now at www.raventheatre.com/subscriptions, with individual tickets going on sale in August 2023.