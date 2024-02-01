Raven Theatre Company Announces Cast And Production Team For THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER

The production, a Raven Theatre commission, is the third and final installment of The Grand Boulevard Trilogy.
Chicago's Raven Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for the final show of its 41st season, THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER.
The production, a Raven Theatre commission, is the third and final installment of The Grand Boulevard Trilogy, Joshua Allen's series of plays about Black families in Chicago in the early 20th century, with each story set on a different floor of a South Side apartment building.
THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER runs May 22 - June 23, 2024 (previews May 16-19) on Raven Theatre's stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($35 - $45) are on sale now at www.raventheatre.com.
In the Red Summer of 1919, Chicago's Black Belt is boiling over, from both the ruthless heat and the intensifying racial conflict gripping America. Virginia Bass, a successful saleswoman, is traveling with her business partner when they decide to pay her hometown and her family a visit. However, Virginia finds the welcome not nearly as warm as the weather outside, especially from her estranged father, leaving her wondering if it's ever possible to truly come home. Unresolved feelings, deep-seated tension, and a deadly urban clash set the scene for the third and final installment of The Grand Boulevard Trilogy.
THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER cast includes Stephanie Mattos* (Virginia Bass), Bradford Stevens (John Bass), Bryant Hayes (Rev. Eugene Maxwell), Stefan Brundage (George Oakley), RjW Mays* (Lottie Dickerson), and Sol Fuller (Daisy Bass).
Led by playwright Joshua Allen and director Jerrell L. Henderson, the production team includes Ashley Keys (Associate Director), Rita Vreeland* (Stage Manager), Andrea Enger (Assistant Stage Manager), Jared Gooding (Lighting Designer), Lauren Nichols (Scenic Designer), Stefanie M. Senior (Sound Designer), Gregory Graham (Costume Designer), and Catherine Miller (Casting Director).
“Joshua Allen has given us a trilogy of plays about the history of our city. Spanning several decades of the early 20th Century, The Grand Boulevard Trilogy takes place in the same building on Chicago's South Side. With the world premiere of The Prodigal Daughter, Raven Theatre is celebrating his tremendous accomplishment,” said Raven Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Slight.
Raven Theatre's THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER runs May 22 - June 23, 2024 with previews May 16-19. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. on the Johnson Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets are $45, with discounts available for students, military, and industry ($35 previews); to purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre's 41st season, visit www.raventheatre.com.
