Raven Theatre Announces BROTHER SISTER CYBORG SPACE Cast & Crew

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company today announced the cast and production team for the World Premiere of Paul Michael Thomson's brother sister cyborg space, set to run February 12 - March 17, 2024 (previews February 8 - 11). Directed by three-time Jeff Award winner Terry Guest, the timely tale of climate crisis appears on Raven Theatre's stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($45) on sale now at www.raventheatre.com.

In the too-close-for-comfort future, an environmental justice organizer named Giselle and her billionaire baby brother Elon are (unsurprisingly) at odds. She believes the earth and her people are worth saving; he marvels at the potential in starting over somewhere new. Meanwhile, his virtual assistant Ava has some very nuanced opinions of her own. (Who programmed her to talk so much?!) Set against the backdrop of a rapidly-accelerating climate crisis, brother sister cyborg space explores political divisions within families, an expanding definition of humanity and what we'll do when time runs out.



Starring Matt Bowdren as “Elon,” Brittney Brown as his sister “Giselle,” and Charence Higgins as the voice of AI virtual assistant “Ava,” the production marks the second show in Raven's 41st season, and the second commissioned play to be developed by the theatre.

“To be commissioned to write a play for a theatre of Raven's caliber is an honor; to get to see that commission come to life as a world-premiere production directed by one of the greatest directors working in Chicago is the gift of a lifetime,” said brother sister cyborg space playwright Paul Michael Thomson. “Led by Terry Guest, the dynamic cast of Matt Bowdren, Brittney Brown, and Charence Higgins gets to ask many of the questions we are all dealing with today: Who gets to define humanity during the climate crisis? How do we stay in relationship with family members when our politics are so out of alignment? And what will we do when our time runs out?"

The production team, led by Guest and Thomson, includes Lucy Whipp (Production Manager), Brenna DiStasio (Assistant Director), Deya Friedman (Stage Manager), Racquel Postiglione (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Michael Commendatore (Projections Designer), Steven Abbott (Scenic Designer), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Designer), Victoria Nassif (Intimacy Coordinator), Ben Lipinski (Technical Director), and Catherine Miller (Casting Director). Raven Artistic Director Sarah Slight serves as Dramaturg, with Emma Sipora Tyler as Assistant Dramaturg.

Raven Theatre's brother sister cyborg space runs February 12 - March 17, 2024, with previews February 8 - 11. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. on the Johnson Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets are $45, with discounts available for students, military, and industry ($35 previews); to purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre's 41st season, visit www.raventheatre.com.