Raue Center Welcomes Erick Buckley as Associate Director of Education
Raue Center For The Arts has welcomed Erick Buckley as Associate Director of Education, an exciting way to start RCSA’s 2023 Winter/Spring classes.
Raue Center For The Arts has welcomed Erick Buckley as Associate Director of Education, an exciting way to start RCSA's 2023 Winter/Spring classes.
As an actor, Erick Buckley was most recently seen across the country and on Broadway in Motown. He was the first person in the world to perform both the roles of Marius and Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of Les Misérables. He has appeared in the original Broadway production of The Addams Family where he performed the role of Uncle Fester with Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth. On Broadway and nationally he has appeared as Dave in The Full Monty, Piangi in The Phantom of the Opera, Gangster #1 in Kiss Me, Kate and Roger in Grease!. He has appeared at theaters around the country as Frederic in Pirates of Penzance, Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys & Dolls, and the Padre in Man of La Mancha.
"The team is proud to welcome Erick," says Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda. "Our educational program continues to grow and attract some of the best talent not only from the community but from across the entire USA. From some of the best regional theaters to Broadway. From TV to Film. They are enthusiastic about creating a better pre-professional program for our students to flourish and pursue college or a life in the arts."
Erick has been a professor at NYU, NYFA, and The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. He has also toured as a featured soloist in symphony concerts around the world. He was recently the Director of Education and Outreach at The Appalachian Center for the Arts. He is also a writer whose work includes the feature screenplays TENOR STRICKEN, GREEN, and the TV series SLIM CHANCE, and NICHE MARKET.
"I am beyond excited to begin my journey with the Raue Center School for the Arts. Crystal Lake is a vibrant arts center, with extraordinary community support. I am honored by this opportunity to be a part of this exceptional team of artists and creatives that gets to build on the essential work the Raue has been doing for over two decades."
For more information about Erick, Raue Center's School For The Arts, or the upcoming Winter/Spring semester, please visit rauecenter.org/education
About Raue Center For The Arts
Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional showcase theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.
For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 28, 2022
Steppenwolf Theatre Company has added week of performances for its world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, now extended through January 21, 2023.
The Top 5 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 14 Are Coming to the Hard Rock Live Stage in March
December 27, 2022
The Top 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's new Hard Rock Live venue on March 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Pandora Boxx to Perform at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in January
December 27, 2022
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Pandora Boxx returns to the stage in The Boxx That Rocks, a new comedy cabaret show at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, along with The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, and the annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Next Year
December 23, 2022
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, Musical Tribute Artists and Drag Sensation Pandora Boxx on their stage this winter.
Evanston Cultural Organizations Join Together January 15 To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Legacy
December 22, 2022
The Music Institute of Chicago and the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre present a free musical celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., welcoming fellow Evanston arts organizations and community members and featuring remarks by Mayor Daniel Biss.