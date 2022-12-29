Raue Center Welcomes Erick Buckley as Associate Director of Education

Raue Center For The Arts has welcomed Erick Buckley as Associate Director of Education, an exciting way to start RCSA's 2023 Winter/Spring classes.

As an actor, Erick Buckley was most recently seen across the country and on Broadway in Motown. He was the first person in the world to perform both the roles of Marius and Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of Les Misérables. He has appeared in the original Broadway production of The Addams Family where he performed the role of Uncle Fester with Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth. On Broadway and nationally he has appeared as Dave in The Full Monty, Piangi in The Phantom of the Opera, Gangster #1 in Kiss Me, Kate and Roger in Grease!. He has appeared at theaters around the country as Frederic in Pirates of Penzance, Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys & Dolls, and the Padre in Man of La Mancha.

"The team is proud to welcome Erick," says Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda. "Our educational program continues to grow and attract some of the best talent not only from the community but from across the entire USA. From some of the best regional theaters to Broadway. From TV to Film. They are enthusiastic about creating a better pre-professional program for our students to flourish and pursue college or a life in the arts."

Erick has been a professor at NYU, NYFA, and The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. He has also toured as a featured soloist in symphony concerts around the world. He was recently the Director of Education and Outreach at The Appalachian Center for the Arts. He is also a writer whose work includes the feature screenplays TENOR STRICKEN, GREEN, and the TV series SLIM CHANCE, and NICHE MARKET.

"I am beyond excited to begin my journey with the Raue Center School for the Arts. Crystal Lake is a vibrant arts center, with extraordinary community support. I am honored by this opportunity to be a part of this exceptional team of artists and creatives that gets to build on the essential work the Raue has been doing for over two decades."

