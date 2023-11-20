Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Raue Center School For The Arts Presents New Holiday Show Created And Performed By Students

The 60-minute production will run from December 1-3, 2023, at the Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Video: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet th Photo 4 Video: BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press

Raue Center School For The Arts Presents New Holiday Show Created And Performed By Students

Raue Center School For The Arts Presents New Holiday Show Created And Performed By Students

Raue Center School for the Arts has announced their brand new holiday show, "The Disturbing Disappearance of St. Nicholas," created by and starring RCSA students. The 60-minute production will run from December 1-3, 2023, at the Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

Directed by the award-winning director Nick Hrutkay, the show is a devised piece of theatre that follows a group of elves who embark on a journey of self-discovery when Santa Claus disappears. "This is a joyful and moving piece of devised theatre created by our students that includes some favorite holiday music," said Hrutkay.

The RCSA is a hub for creativity and education, offering a wide range of programs for students of all ages. With a focus on the arts, the school is dedicated to cultivating artistic expression and fostering creativity. "We are thrilled to have Nick Hrutkay as our director for this production. His passion for theatre and his dedication to the students of RCSA are inspirational," said Richard Kuranda, executive director of the Raue Center for the Arts.

The show promises to be a heartwarming experience for the whole family, featuring some of your favorite holiday music and a unique creative journey that culminates in a one-of-a-kind performance. "We can't wait to see what this imaginative journey produces when it hits the Raue Center stage next month!" said Kuranda.

Tickets for the show are available at $25 for adults and $10 for students, with members receiving a discounted price of $17.50 for adults and $7 for students. Showtimes are Friday, December 1 at 7 pm, Saturday, December 2nd at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, December 3rd at 2 pm at the Raue Center for the Arts located at 26 N. Williams Street in Crystal Lake, IL. 

For more information about the RCSA and their upcoming performances, please visit www.rauecenter.org/education.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. 

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Ring In The New Year At The Den Theatre With Des Bishop Photo
Ring In The New Year At The Den Theatre With Des Bishop

Ring in the New Year at The Den Theatre with Des Bishop. Enjoy stand-up performances by Des Bishop on December 31, 2023, in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Get your tickets now!

2
Babes With Blades Unveils 2024 Season - Be Careful What You Fight For Photo
Babes With Blades Unveils 2024 Season - 'Be Careful What You Fight For'

Explore the exciting lineup of Babes With Blades' 2024 season, featuring powerful stories and empowered women on stage. Discover the dates and themes of the upcoming productions that promise to captivate audiences with their unique narratives. Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness theater that challenges and inspires.

3
Award-Winning Theatre Artist DONTERRIO to Perform Live At Le Piano With Paul Mutzabaugh On Photo
Award-Winning Theatre Artist DONTERRIO to Perform Live At Le Piano With Paul Mutzabaugh On Piano

Join award-winning theatre artist DONTERRIO for an intimate cabaret concert at Le Piano. Experience enchanting storytelling and musical finesse in this rare performance. Limited seats available.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; I LOVE YOU, YOURE PE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
Grace Lutheran Church (12/14-12/14)
Chingona Comedy Hour - December 2023 in Chicago Chingona Comedy Hour - December 2023
Laugh Factory (12/07-12/07)
Twelfth Night in Chicago Twelfth Night
Chicago Shakespeare Theater (10/25-11/26)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Chicago Mrs. Doubtfire
James M. Nederlander Theatre (2/27-3/10)
Bandstand in Chicago Bandstand
Raue Center For The Arts (9/13-10/20)
Kids in America in Chicago Kids in America
Raue Center For The Arts (12/30-12/30)
Bachelors of Broadway in Chicago Bachelors of Broadway
ECC Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
The Gift of the Magi in Chicago The Gift of the Magi
Oil Lamp Theater (11/16-12/30)
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in Chicago Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Rosemont Theatre (12/10-12/16)
The Rat Pack Is Back in Chicago The Rat Pack Is Back
Rosemont Theatre (10/19-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You