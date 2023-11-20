Raue Center School For The Arts Presents New Holiday Show Created And Performed By Students

Raue Center School for the Arts has announced their brand new holiday show, "The Disturbing Disappearance of St. Nicholas," created by and starring RCSA students. The 60-minute production will run from December 1-3, 2023, at the Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

Directed by the award-winning director Nick Hrutkay, the show is a devised piece of theatre that follows a group of elves who embark on a journey of self-discovery when Santa Claus disappears. "This is a joyful and moving piece of devised theatre created by our students that includes some favorite holiday music," said Hrutkay.

The RCSA is a hub for creativity and education, offering a wide range of programs for students of all ages. With a focus on the arts, the school is dedicated to cultivating artistic expression and fostering creativity. "We are thrilled to have Nick Hrutkay as our director for this production. His passion for theatre and his dedication to the students of RCSA are inspirational," said Richard Kuranda, executive director of the Raue Center for the Arts.

The show promises to be a heartwarming experience for the whole family, featuring some of your favorite holiday music and a unique creative journey that culminates in a one-of-a-kind performance. "We can't wait to see what this imaginative journey produces when it hits the Raue Center stage next month!" said Kuranda.

Tickets for the show are available at $25 for adults and $10 for students, with members receiving a discounted price of $17.50 for adults and $7 for students. Showtimes are Friday, December 1 at 7 pm, Saturday, December 2nd at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, December 3rd at 2 pm at the Raue Center for the Arts located at 26 N. Williams Street in Crystal Lake, IL.

For more information about the RCSA and their upcoming performances, please visit www.rauecenter.org/education.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.