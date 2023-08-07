Raue Center Goes Back To School With TEACHER'S LOUNGE COMEDY

Raue Center goes back to school with an A+ comedy show guaranteed to make the grade! Don't be tardy for Teacher's Lounge Comedy, a hilarious night of stand-up where real teachers-turned-comics take the stage to share their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life and being an educator. Join us as these witty educators let loose, dish out comedic stories, and poke fun at the ups and downs of their profession.

The show features comics Bill Gorgo, Brian Noonan, and Jeanie Doogan. From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, these comedians provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of teaching, cleverly weaving together their experiences with sharp observations, witty one-liners, and amusing impersonations.

Bill Gorgo is an author, actor, award-winning storyteller, and a regular in talk radio. He's taught high school and middle school - everything from dramatic arts to algebra - and currently teaches standup classes and mentors several young comedians.

Brian Noonan has been entertaining people with his comedy, radio shows, and television appearances for over two decades. Brian began substitute teaching in Berwyn District 100. He has spent time in rooms from pre-school to fifth grade and from structured classes to specials. Brian is a host on WTMJ Radio in Milwaukee. He was also a longtime host on WGN Radio and has appeared on The Tonight Show and Malcolm in the Middle

Jeanie Doogan has set herself apart with her quick observations and no-apology take on teaching, parenthood, and American culture. Her sharp wit draws on her experiences growing up on the South side of Chicago and 20 years as a public school teacher to deliver comedy that reaches audiences from all walks of life.

The evening is curated and hosted by John DaCosse, curator for Raue Cente's Lucy's Comedy series. John is known as a WGN Radio personality. During his 30-plus years in stand-up comedy, the brilliant DaCosse has developed a solid reputation nationwide. He has opened for big names like Ellen Degeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson, and Billy Gardell and has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central and TBS. DaCosse has also served as an audience warm-up for Rosie O'Donnell and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Tickets start at $30 ( $21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.