Raue Center For The Arts Will Debut PROGNOSIS: The All-Star Tribute to Progressive Rock!

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce the debut performance of PROGNOSIS: The All-Star Tribute to Progressive Rock! Rock the Raue with this tribute to the entire progressive rock genre at 8 p.m. on November 23, 2019.

"When Steve Kikoen, who is a producer and bandleader, pitched the idea of an all-star tribute that featured two Grammy winners as permanent members of the group, it was a resounding yes," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "We can't wait to see this band as they kick into action. It should be wonderful!"

PROGNOSIS: The All-Star Tribute to Progressive Rock performs the music of the artists that made the genre famous, including Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Genesis, YES, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Jethro Tull and King Crimson, among others.

With recreations of some of the most engaging progressive rock masterpieces accompanied by a multimedia visual component as well as a breathtaking light show, the presentation of

PROGNOSIS is the most theatrical of all Deacon Productions, which also presents Deacon Blues, BiG SUiT and The Lotus Kings. PROGNOSIS: The All-Star Tribute to Progressive Rock is sure to captivate audiences!

"Join us as we visit the genius of six progressive rock groups that defined the genre," says Kikoen. "Progressive rock is what happens when classical music meets rock, with a sprinkling of jazz, and a super dose of storytelling and adventure - creating some of the most emotive, creative, infectious and spiritual music ever written."

Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

For additional information visit: rauecenter.org





