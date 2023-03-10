Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County

The Community Foundation of McHenry County has been a long-time supporter of Raue Center.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Raue Center For The Arts, a non-profit organization, recognizes and thankd the Community Foundation of McHenry County for their generous grant and support.

The Community Foundation of McHenry County has been a long-time supporter of Raue Center, providing grants and support which have allowed them to continue providing arts and arts education in the County.

"Raue Center is thrilled with the ongoing support from the Foundation," explains executive director Richard Kuranda. "This grant allows us to bring professional theater companies like THEATER WORKS USA to McHenry County students. It helps us present and co-produce theatrical shows with local schools like Glacier Ridge and Bernotas Middle School. But most importantly, the foundation support allows us to bring the joy of live theater, dance, comedy, and spoken word to all students at a greatly reduced ticket price throughout the year! This support provides for not only children in school but also the year-long programs like Dance and Theatrical instruction with classes and recitals."

Raue Center is grateful for the Community Foundation of McHenry County's continued support and commitment to their organization. This generous grant will help them continue to provide the arts for all in the area.

"Because of the generosity of our donors, we are honored to work alongside organizations that support the community and social capital of McHenry County," says JD Harshbarger, Director of Program Services for The Community Foundation for McHenry County.

Raue Center is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of community members, and the Community Foundation of McHenry County's generous grant will help them do just that.



