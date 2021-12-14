Raue Center Announces Launch Of Business Membership Program

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce the relaunch of its business membership and sponsorship program, RaueNOW Business. The program, under the direction of the newly hired Director of Institutional Advancement, Meredith Schaefer, is also supported by the Marketing and Institutional Advancement Team including Michele Vazquez, Billy Seger, and Maribeth Ling.

RaueNOW Business membership perks are plentiful and all levels include discounts and early access to tickets and entrance to our members-only lounge 26N. Discounts apply to Raue Center, Arts on the Green, and The School For The Arts programming. Advanced levels include free tickets, show sponsorship, and advertising opportunities like inclusion in weekly email blasts, ads on Raue's sister site McHenryArts.org and logo display in various areas, including in lights on the theater walls. RaueNOW Business is also a great way of promoting healthy employees by providing activities and entertainment in the Community. We are stronger as a community!

Raue Center For The Arts is dedicated to providing Arts for All and has been able to further that mission with generous support from sponsors.

As part of the community now for two decades, Raue Center strives to provide great entertainment right in your backyard. Nestled in the vibrant and historic Downtown Crystal Lake, Raue Center welcomes over 60,000 people through the doors each year and has served over ONE MILLION patrons over the last 20 years! With the launch of the School For The Arts, they continue to find new ways to further their mission by providing education and theatre opportunities for hundreds of students each season