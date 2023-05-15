Raue Center Announces 3rd Annual ARTS ON THE GREEN Summer 2023 Outdoor Series

Patrons can bring blankets, chairs, and refreshments to enjoy while listening to great entertainment in the great outdoors! 

Raue Center For The Arts presents its third annual outdoor summer series ARTS ON THE GREEN at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave in Crystal Lake! Space is limited at Arts on the Green so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Patrons can bring blankets, chairs, and refreshments to enjoy while listening to great entertainment in the great outdoors!

Blues, jazz, folk, and rock concerts on the green grass of St. Mary's begin July 8 at 7 pm with Raue Center 2022-23 season acoustic artist Dave Sarkis & Friends. From the farm fields of northern Wisconsin to the beaches of the Gulf Coast: David Sarkis' wide-ranging style of acoustic music has made a name for himself on and off the stage. From Thursday nights at Duke O'Brien's to the Schubert Theater run of Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys to PBS sensation Under the Streetlamp: Sarkis has left a trail of smiles and fond memories across the country. Joined by an array of lifelong friends and featuring special guest teen vocal sensation Katherine Hines from the gulf coast of Florida, this promises to be a night of music to remember!

Tina Naponelli returns in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King on July 15 @ 7 pm. With her powerful voice and soulful dedication, Naponelli has captured the true essence of King in this unique and unforgettable tribute experience. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to the iconic Queen of Pop with impressive renditions of "I Feel the Earth Move," "Chains" and "You've Got a Friend" from King's "Tapestry" album as well as other favorites.

Satisfy your love of all things Broadway with a tribute to Tony and Grammy Award Winner Stephen Sondheim on Saturday, July 22 @ 7 pm. Sondheim, a giant in American musical theatre, won 8 Tony Awards. On what would have been Stephen Sondheim's 93rd birthday, an all-star cast of national touring artists are honoring him with a heartfelt evening of some of his most popular songs, including hits from "West Side Story," "Company," "Into the Woods," "Sunday in the Park with George" and many more.

Go back to your roots with Forever Simon And Garfunkel on Saturday, July 29 @ 8pm. This tribute celebrates the best-selling duo in rock'n'roll history with humor, soaring energy, charm, and harmony! Sean Altman & Jack Skuller lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and even some of Paul Simon's solo career. The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Mrs. Robinson, I Am A Rock, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, Cecilia, Hazy Shade Of Winter, Feeling Groovy, Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard, Kodachrome, and many more!

On Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm, SoundTracks Of A Generation presents Ladies Of The Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Michell. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs by these groundbreaking artists who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers creating timeless music.

Tickets start at $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Raue Center's Arts On The Green runs July - August on St. Mary's Episcopal Church campus, 210 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL l 60014.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.




