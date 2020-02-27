Random Acts Has Announced Non-Profit Campaign And Arts Fair

Random Acts announced today their 2020 goal of becoming a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit. The group will raise funds throughout the year, beginning March 7 at the MADE WITH LOVE Craft and Arts Fair at Green Bean Nursery in Bucktown.

Like an Etsy explosion, the pop up will feature almost 30 vendors offering handmade gifts, baked goods, clothing, jewelry and more. Enjoy live music and light refreshments while you shop small! Random Acts will not collect a table fee or percentage from these artists, so your $3 suggested donation at the door is greatly appreciated. The event runs from 11am-3pm at Green Bean Nursery (2218 N. Elston Ave.)

A $1000 GoFundMe campaign has also commenced to offset the costs of filing as a non-profit and establish the company's new foundation. In addition to numerous events throughout the year, Random Acts will present the second annual production of Scary Stories this fall, followed by the 5th Chicago production of a fan-favorite queer Christmas musical (pending announcement).

All GoFundMe donations above $10 earn a 2020 Season Sponsor listing, and larger contributions can earn great perks like event tickets or live advertisements during events. GoFundMe accepts all major credit cards, or donate using Paypal at RandomActsChicago.com. Your donation is also welcome via Venmo (@randomacts) or Cash App ($randomactschi).

Random Acts has fostered approachable art in Chicago since 2015. Notable productions include STRANGEST THINGS! THE MUSICAL, COLUMBINUS, and the 25th Anniversary Reading of THE LARAMIE PROJECT directed by Jason Gerace. Through the #SafeSpace series, the company has raised funds for dozens of organizations including Planned Parenthood, Trans Lifeline, RAICES and more. The company includes Alexandra Alontaga, Ali Bailey, Colleen DeRosa, Mariah Furlow, Angelica Grace, Rasell Holt, Nora Lise Ulrey, Ben F. Locke, Shawn Laudell, Ayssette Muñoz, Savanna Rae, Bryan Renaud, Brandon Rodriguez, Becca Russo, Christian Siebert, and Shannon Leigh Webber.





