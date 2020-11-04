Radio's IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE Welcomes Heart Of Singing's Nicole Cooper and Russell Hoke

The program airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP.

On Friday, November 6, 2020, Nicole Cooper and Russell Hoke of Heart of Singing Music School will be guests on It's Showtime with Rikki Lee, a popular weekly radio program originating from Chicago's Huntley suburb that provides an intimate look at the entertainment world.

Heart of Singing Music School offers voice, piano, guitar, and ukulele lessons. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, lessons are provided virtually at this time. Information on the school is available at www.heartofsinging.com.

Cooper has performed internationally touring Scotland, England, Wales, and Canada in Persuasion with Chamber Opera of Chicago for the last six years. She has also performed on stages across the U.S. Performances include: Amelia goes to the ball (Amelia) La Traviata (Aninna) Rigoletto (Contessa Ceprano), Don Giovanni (Zerlina), Le Nozze di Figaro (Susanna) Amahl and the Night Visitors (Mother) A hand of Bridge (Geraldine) Hansel and Gretel (The Sandman) Suor Angelica (Una Conversa), Into the woods (Witch) The Sound of Music (Sister Catherine).

Hoke has performed on stages in Europe, the U.K., Brazil, and in houses across the U.S. Upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil he sang the villains from Offenbach's masterwork, Les Contes D'Hoffman. Other performances include: La Traviata (Giorgio Germont), Nabucco (Nabucco), Barber of Seville (Dottore Bartolo), La Boheme (Marcello), Madame Butterfly (The Bonze), Elixir of Love (Dr. Dulcamara) and Gianni Schicchi (Zio Simone).

Both Cooper and Hoke are both slated to perform in the world premier of Bellissima Opera's Future Perfect next summer.

The Heart of Singing Music School interview will air at 3 PM Central on Friday, Nov. 6 on 101.5 FM. Those outside the broadcast area can stream live by going to www.HuntleyRadio.com and clicking on the "Listen Live" icon. Host Rikki Lee Travolta will guide his guests through a discussion of their own musical careers and the philosophies they bring to teaching voice, piano, guitar, and ukulele.

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a weekly radio program that offers a glimpse into the world of entertainment, including stage, film, and television. The program airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP. Past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee are available as podcasts at: https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.

In addition to being a radio personality, Travolta was the first celebrity guest star in the Tony n' Tina's Wedding environmental theater hit, reviving ticket sales in Chicago and then branching out to boost ticket sales for productions around the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He can currently be seen in the feature The Lurker opposite Scout Taylor-Compton and can next be seen in director Ryan Ohm's film Vampirus.

For further information on Heart of Singing Music School visit www.heartofsinging.com, email scheduling@heartofsinging.com, or call (312) 401-5054. New students mentioning the It's Showtime with Rikki Lee interview will receive half off their first lesson.

