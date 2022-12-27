Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Pandora Boxx to Perform at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in January

Pandora Boxx: The Boxx That Rocks performs Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Dec. 27, 2022  

RuPaul's Drag Race's Pandora Boxx returns to the stage in The Boxx That Rocks, a new comedy cabaret show at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, along with The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, and the annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser.

Drag Queen/Comedian Pandora Boxx returns to the stage in a new One-Person Show, The Boxx That Rocks. Named from a catchphrase that RuPaul said weekly during Pandora's return to RuPaul's Drag Race on All Stars 6. Pandora's new show combines stand-up comedy, music, and video to show why she was called Drag Race's original Comedy Queen. Pandora Boxx is a three-time "non-winner" of RuPaul's Drag Race and has been featured on television, film, and stage. Mature Audiences Only.

Pandora Boxx: The Boxx That Rocks performs Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at

customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Upcoming:

The Legend of Georgia McBride • Times are tough for Elvis impersonator Casey; he's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, he is fired from his impersonating gig in a run down, small-town Florida dive bar. When bar owner Eddie brings in a struggling drag show, led by Miss Tracy Mills, to replace him, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business - and himself. After reluctantly filling in as Edith Piaf for one of the girls, he trades his sequined jumpsuit for a sequined dress. Casey evolves his new act into a drag persona that is uniquely his, finally discovering success. This heartwarming tale explores the transformation that happens when individuality is encouraged and embraced. This music filled, fierce, fabulous showbiz comedy celebrates finding your voice and singing your own song. Recommended for ages 15 and up. Sponsors: Season Costume Storage Sponsor: Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm, CLU, CHFC; Season Paint Sponsor: Marc Poulos Painting & Decorating. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and Ecolab Foundation. • January 26 - March 4, 2023: Tickets $40-$45.

Metropolis Wine Tasting Fundraiser • The annual event will be held at The Metropolis Theater in downtown Arlington Heights. Guests will be treated to hors d'oeuvres while they sample a variety of wines. All sampled wines will also be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Metropolis' artistic and educational programs. Must be 21 years old to participate. Sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J. Bertucci, CFP; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor; Wells Fargo Advisors; Exclusive Bag Sponsor: Arlington Comfort Dental; Exclusive Wine Glass Sponsor: David Jaffe @ Properties; Exclusive Wine Pull Sponsor: Suburban Accents, Inc.; Napa Level: Northwest Community Health Care, part of NorthShore; Martin Law LLC, Jeffrey E. Martin and Shauna M. Martin; Sonoma Level: Bottle and Bottega; Amy Philpott, D'Aprile Properties; Law Offices of John J. Corbett; Klein Daday Aretos & O'Donnell. • Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2-5pm: Tickets $50.


COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Due to Arlington Alfresco, there is modified street access and parking on West Campbell Street. Please allow extra time for arrival before your show.

Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.



THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Next Year Photo
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Next Year
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, Musical Tribute Artists and Drag Sensation Pandora Boxx on their stage this winter.
Student Blog: The Cycle of Boredom and Burnout Photo
Student Blog: The Cycle of Boredom and Burnout
I'm the type of person that always needs something to do. Whether it's with school, performing, writing, assistant teaching, or really any activity I can get my hands on, I know I'll always make myself busy. However, this leads to something that I as a teenager know very well: burnout. For me, burnout feels like a weight pushing down on my head, making me so unimaginably mentally tired that my eyelids can't help but flutter closed. It's a feeling I dread, because I know it means I have to take a moment away from my activities to breathe and pull myself together.
Evanston Cultural Organizations Join Together January 15 To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.s Photo
Evanston Cultural Organizations Join Together January 15 To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Legacy
The Music Institute of Chicago and the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre present a free musical celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., welcoming fellow Evanston arts organizations and community members and featuring remarks by Mayor Daniel Biss.
Straight No Chaser Concert at The Chicago Theatre Postponed to January Photo
Straight No Chaser Concert at The Chicago Theatre Postponed to January
The Straight No Chaser concert at The Chicago Theatre on December 23 has been postponed. See the new show date.

