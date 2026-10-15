ROCK THE REGION Local Music Showcase to Open at Hard Rock Live

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X-Rock 103.9 is hosting the 'Rock the Region' local music showcase at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The event presents three amazing, diverse, local bands - Steepwater Band, Salamander Drake, and Chester Brown. A portion of the proceeds will support Humane Indiana. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Ironworkers Local 395 is the presenting sponsor.

Formed in Chicago in the late 1990s, The Steepwater Band built their reputation the old-fashioned way, through relentless touring and a deep commitment to their craft. Drawing inspiration from classic rock, blues, and Americana, the band quickly carved out a loyal following across the U.S. and Europe. Over the years, they have shared stages with legendary acts such as Gov't Mule, Blackberry Smoke, ZZ Top, and earned praise for their electrifying live performances, often highlighted by extended improvisation and a powerful connection with audiences. Their catalog of eight previous studio albums showcases a steady evolution, blending rootsy authenticity with modern rock sensibilities. Known for their independence and DIY ethos, The Steepwater Band has remained true to its artistic vision, cultivating a career defined not by trends but by passion, persistence, and a genuine love for rock 'n' roll. In addition to its being the band's debut at Hard Rock, the show will serve as the Northwest Indiana album release party for the (yet untitled) upcoming new record being released that weekend.

Salamander Drake is a rock band from Northwest Indiana. They compose, record, and perform their brand of progressive hard rock in NWI and Illinois. Their most recent album 'Ghosts in the Blood' (2025) features Region favorites 'Amelia and The Electric Eels', 'Giving Up the Ghost' and 'Lurker in the Wildwood'. Salamander Drake's lineup is Allen Fraley, Daryl Grady, Eric Kuiper and Robert Wray.

Chester Brown is a five-piece band who heralds a slew of original compositions and an array of covers. From Chesterton Indiana, they have been performing live for more than 25 years, with over 1,800 shows under their belt. Pulling from a seemingly endless musical library, they draw on elements of Rock, Funk, Country, Blues, RnB, and Jazz. While they are not your typical Jam-Band, they can and do indeed jam! Members of Chester Brown include Nate Vanderlin on keyboards and vocals, Tim Vanderlin on guitars and vocals, Dominic Puglisi on Bass and vocals, Mike Kneeland on Guitar, and Tony Dellumo on Drums. They can be seen all around the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana areas. Never a dull time and always an original experience, Chester Brown delights old fans and new fans alike, with some of the Region's best music.

Tickets for X-Rock 'Rock the Region' go on sale on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $21.30 This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/050064A82E75DCA4

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 03 Hrs 26 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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