ROCK OF AGES Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April

Previews start Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. 

Mar. 1, 2022  
Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages will take Paramount Theatre audiences back into the iconic music era of the '80s, where rock 'n' roll dreamers turn their fantasies into reality. A Hollywood love story told through the mind-blowing hits of top '80s rock bands like Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison and more, Rock of Ages is a show that will have all ages singing "Here I Go Again" all the way home.

Paramount Artistic Producer and New Works Director Amber Mak, known for staging Paramount's smash hit blockbusters Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and The Little Mermaid, directs Rock of Ages. Don't miss Paramount's 10th Anniversary Broadway Series finale, a trip back to when rock was king, and every song was a hitmaker.

Previews start April 13, 2022. Press opening is Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Performances run through May 29 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets are $36-$79. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



