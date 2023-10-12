Pulse Theatre Chicago to Re-emerge With ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in November

After a hiatus, Pulse Theatre Company Chicago emerges from the pandemic for it's sixth season with a remount of the Tony Award Winning musical, Once On This Island, Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Music by Stephen Flaherty. Once on This Island will be presented at the historic eta Creative Arts Foundation, 7558 S. South Chicago Ave, in Chicago for a limited engagement from November 4 through November 19, 2023. Online Tickets are $15 - $45 and are available at Click Here and www.etacreativearts.org . Box office phone: (773) 752-3955.

The production originally ran to sold out audiences at The Drama Group of Chicago Heights in the summer of 2023. It was directed by Jeff Award Nominee, Aaron Reese Boseman, with choreography by Jeff Award Nominee, Florence Walker-Harris, music direction by Elliott Bell, and intimacy & violence design by Gregory Geffrard. The predominantly African-American creative team returns with many of the actors reprising their roles. This production champions its full African-American cast to honor the story's roots.

Set in The French Antilles, Once on This Island is the coming-of-age story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl, who rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being Ti Moune's life. Once on This Island is a Haitian retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid, based on the novel My Love, My Love; or The Peasant Girl by Trinidadian novelist, Rosa Guy. The show is an adaptation with a hauntingly beautiful Caribbean score and captivating book by creative duo, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Reprising their roles are Alexandria Simone Irby as Ti Moune, David Taylor as Daniel Beauxhomme, Marquetta Jackson as Asaka, Kendall Devin Bell as Agwe, Paige Rene Brown as Erzulie, Keenen Wilson as Tonton Julian and Liane Williams as Mama Euralie. Isis Elizabeth (Mercury Theatre's Big River) will take over the role of Papa Ge (originally played by Lauren Taylor). Kennè Wright and Maliyah Brown will alternate as Little Ti Moune.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon Boler (Ton Ton u/s, alternate), Victoria Dean, Mariah Sydnei Gordon (Ti Moune u/s, Papa Ge Swing) , Matthew Harrington , Olivia Hopson (Ti Moune swing) , Elaine Landrum, Jillian-Giselle, Aaron McCloud (Daniel u/s), Kedar Miller, Jasmine Monet (Erzulie u/s) , Noah E. Patton, Jeremiah Perez (Armand) , Jasmine Lee Royal (Andrea), Dacia Slater (Andrea u/s), Kyla Smith (Papa Ge u/s, Andrea swing), Ever Strong (Little Ti Moune u/s) , Monte Wiggins, and Prentcessa Wynn (Asaka u/s).

Designers include: Warren Levon (Sound Design), Terri Devine (Costume Design), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Design), Russ Hoganson (Scenic Design) and Kevin Rolfs (Technical Design)

Pulse Theatre presents this production in conjunction with Aaron Reese Boseman Productions LLC, Greater Works Productions LLC, Mz Flo WalkerHarris, Charli Williams & Terri Devine. Sponsored by The Michael & Mona Heath Fund.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND | NOVEMBER 4-19, 2023

Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens | Music by Stephen Flaherty

Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman

Choreography & Associate Direction by Florence Walker-Harris

Music Direction by Elliott Bell

For more information and tickets please visit Click Here