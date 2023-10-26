Prop Thtr And SurTaal Dance Present NYRA'S DREAMS Now Playing Through November 19

Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance have announced the world premiere of Nyra’s Dreams, created and performed by Shalaka Kulkarni and directed by Stefan Brun, October 27 - November 19 at Chicago Dramatists, 1109 W. Chicago Ave.

The co-production of Nyra’s Dreams incorporates contemporary dance and traditional Indian classical dance, media and varied characters to bring Nyra and her quest to life. Opening night is Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with Industry Nights, to be announced. Tickets are suggested price of $20 or pay-what-you-can at Shalakak.com/surtaaldance.

A co-production of Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance, Nyra’s Dance, a movement play incorporates multiple story-telling vessels to tell of Nyra, who walks between different worlds and connects within her fragmented mind to women who teach her about resilience, frailty and hope, helping her realize her real quest to find her way back home to Dyavaprthivi, that resides between heaven and earth. Nyra is a character devised out of myths/mythological stories found in Indian culture and documented experiences about the Devadasi (temple dancer) system and its existence now.

Nyra’s Dreams is another step in SurTaal Dance’s exploration of how to employ Indian classical dance vocabulary to celebrate female experience in nontraditional performances. This world premiere is the culmination of text, travel, collaboration, film, choreography and composition - of which an experimental 10-minute film, completed in April 2023, has premiered in Paris, Seoul and Assam.

The production of Nyra’s Dreams is the inaugural presentation of Prop Thtr’s leadership team project. This project’s goal is to find new forms and structures outside of traditional show business to generate, incubate, develop, produce and give continued life to new work in the performing arts.

Shalaka Kulkarni (she/her/hers) is an interdisciplinary dance artist. Trained in Indian Classical dances- Bharatanatyam and Kathak, she creates experiences that bridge the ancient and contemporary, uplifting marginalized voices. She is interested in creating and presenting a hybrid movement form that fuses techniques of Bharatnatyam and Kathak with other movement influences, text, film and technology. She has performed in India, US and Europe and is excited to present her first solo play with Stefan Brun and Prop Thtr in Chicago, her second hometown.

Stefan Brun (he/him/his) is executive director of Prop Thtr. He co-founded the company with Scott Vehill in 1981 and has also directed plays and related performing art events and television in the United States and Germany. He has continuously designed stage-lighting and been a performer on stage and film. Together with Prop Thtr, from 1998 on, Brun took part in the founding and development of the National New Play Network, of which Prop Thtr is a charter core member. Serving as artistic director for most of Prop’s 15 year residency on Elston Avenue, he directed many productions including the long running Chicago hit, HIzzoner, written by and starring Neil Giuntoli. He currently leads Prop’s new “Leadership Team Pilot Program.” Married with Jenny Magnus, he is the father of Lena. Brun is devoted to mentoring and empowering those from whom we have not heard and new works for the stage.

Prop Thtr creates and presents live and online experiences at the intersection of laboratory, education and community building. Prop Thtr believes that theater and theater education are not luxuries but tools for living. They attempt to open resources for others to use these tools.

Prop Thtr is focused on the development of new work, supporting theatre artists of all backgrounds and experience levels as well as Chicago theatre companies and is invested in Chicago stories told by Chicago communities with the support of our resources, knowledge, and talent.

SurTaal Dance is proud to offer an innovative and contemporary take on Indian classical dance. Their projects are dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and experimenting with new forms of expression. The performances showcase the unique beauty, versatility and grace of Indian dance vocabulary. SurTaal Dance invites you to experience the magic of SurTaal Dance and share in their passion for this beautiful art form.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bivens

Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance's NYRA'S DREAMS

