Promethean Theatre Ensemble Announces Cast for Chicago Premiere of BLUE STOCKINGS

Promethean Theatre Ensemble will open its new season with the Chicago premiere of BLUE STOCKINGS - a drama of the first female students to seek degrees at Britain's Cambridge University in 1896 and the obstacles they faced in that pursuit.

BLUE STOCKINGS was the first play written by Jessica Swale, author of Nell Gwynn, which was seen in 2018 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. BLUE STOCKINGS will be directed for Promethean by Spenser Davis, a 2017 Jeff Award winner for his direction of AT THE TABLE by Broken Nose Theatre, where he is Director of Programming. BLUE STOCKINGS will be performed at The Den Theatre from September 13 - October 13, 2019. Press Opening is Monday September 16 at 7:30 pm.

Though Cambridge University's Girton College was founded in 1869 specifically to serve female students, education of women was still discouraged in British society and young women who wished to pursue higher education were warned that they would be diminishing their prospects for marriage and social status. The academic success of some of the female students at Girton in spite of that discouragement led to a campaign in 1896-97 to allow women to be awarded degrees from Cambridge University. BLUE STOCKINGS tells the story of this campaign through the eyes of the four female students who would have been the first to receive those degrees, in a drama that is romantic, witty and enlightening.



Playing the four students at the center of the campaign will be Heather Kae Smith* (seen this past Spring as Bosie in Promethean's GROSS INDECENCY), Julia Rowley (of The Factory's MAY THE ROAD RISE UP), Elise Marie Davis (of Broken Nose Theatre's THE GIRL IN THE RED CORNER) and Imani Lyvette. Girton College Headmistress Elizabeth Welsh will be played by Jamie Bragg* (seen recently as Oscar Wilde in GROSS INDECENCY). Their teachers and chief allies, Mr. Banks and Miss Blake, will be played by Patrick Blashill (of MAY THE ROAD RISE UP) and Cameron Feagin* (of GROSS INDECENCY).



Kevin Sheehan* (of GROSS INDECENCY) has been cast as Ralph, love interest to Smith's character Tess, and Martin Diaz-Valdes (of City Lit's ARMS AND THE MAN) will play Will, a friend of Tess. Jared Dennis* (GROSS INDECENCY) is Dr. Maudsley, a psychiatrist and visiting lecturer who opposes the drive to award degrees to women.



Also in the cast are Joshua Servantez (Holmes/Anderson), Vijay Sarathi (Lloyd/Billy Sullivan), Meghann Tabor* (Minnie), Anne Lentino* (Miss Bott/Mrs. Lindley), and Revon Yousif (Edwards/Waiter). The design team will include Jeff Award winner Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Therese Ritchie (Set Designer), Claire Sangster (Lighting Designer), Devon Green (Props Designer), and Tony Ingram (Sound Designer). Angela Forshee will be Assistant Director and Alexa Berkowitz* will be Stage Manager.



(* indicates Promethean Ensemble member).

Tickets $30 general admission, $25 seniors, $15 students/military.

Tickets available at The Den Box Office www.thedentheatre.com or call 773-697-3830

More information at www.prometheantheatre.org



A moving, comical and eye-opening story of four young women fighting for education and self-determination against the larger backdrop of women's suffrage. Cambridge 1896, and Girton College, home to the country's first female students, is an object of annoyance and derision to the rest of the university. The year's intake of new women face economic difficulty, the distractions of men and radical politics, and the jaw-dropping prejudice that blights every aspect of academic life. Meanwhile, there looms the prospect of a controversial vote to decide if these 'blue stockings' should be allowed to graduate. The first full-length play by Nell Gwynn scribe Jessica Swale.





