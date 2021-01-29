Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PrideArts Announces Cast For Live Virtual Reading Of SHUT UP KISS ME

Live virtual reading to be performed February 9 at 7 pm.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Full casting was announced today for PrideArts' February 9 reading of Chicago natives Sophia Zinger and Claire Dobbs's world premiere comedy/drama SHUT UP KISS ME. Curtain time will be 7 pm.

SHUT UP KISS ME is a love story by Chicago natives Sophia Zinger and Claire Dobbs set in the hours and days after the first date of two millennial/Gen Z women. It will be directed by Hannah Ottenfeld.

Ottenfeld's three-person cast will include the playwright Zinger as Claire, Ariya Hawkins as Alex, and Nat Long as Jogger/Man/Woman. Taking inspiration from Diana Son's STOP KISS, SHUT UP KISS ME further explores with heart and humor what it means to find one's self and heal from a past queer trauma within a budding relationship.

Other upcoming live virtual readings announced by PrideArts include Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT on February 2 and LESBIAN SHORTS on February 16.

Tickets are $10.00 for each reading and are available at www.pridearts.com or by phone at 773-857-0222.


