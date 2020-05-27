Pride Films and Plays Presents Virtual Reading of A LATE SNOW

Continuing Pride Films and Plays' "Pride in Place" series of live online readings, A LATE SNOW by Jane Chambers will be performed on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

A LATE SNOW is set in rural Maine, where its author Jane Chambers lived. Five women, all current or former love interests of the protagonist Ellie, a college professor, find themselves trapped in a remote cabin during a blizzard. Ellie is worried that her tribe will out themselves to Margo, a famous author she has invited to campus, and that the revelation of her orientation might cost Ellie her job. A LATE SNOW was the first of a series of plays Chambers wrote in the 1970's that were groundbreaking in their treatment of women who love women as happy and well-adjusted people.



Musical theatre performers nominated for the 2020 Non- Equity Jeff Awards will perform in a program of recorded video performances to be streamed on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1st.



This virtual program will continue the tradition of live concerts celebrating Jeff Award musical theatre nominees that in past years has been performed at Sidetrack video bar. There is no charge to view the program. During the broadcast, viewers will be invited to help fund ongoing preparations for the anticipated re-opening of the Pride Arts Center for upcoming plays and musicals, with a portion of the donations going to Season of Concern (a local actor-support organization.)



Details on accessing this free online event will be circulated in late May and listed at Pride Films and Plays' website.



The performances will be accompanied on the piano by Robert Ollis, who was nominated this year for Musical Direction of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, presented by Pride Films and Plays during the fall of 2019. The broadcast will be filmed and edited by Eric M. Brown of Anomalous Media. The evening will hosted by Scott Gryder, who was nominated for his solo performance in Pride Films and Plays' recent production of BUYER & CELLAR.



The lineup, which is subject to change, will include performers (pictured below) who were cast members of the productions nominated for "Production of a Musical" or "New Work" or who received individual performance nominations.

On Thursday, June 4, a live reprise of Scott Gryder's Jeff-nominated performed of BUYER & CELLAR, will be performed. Directed by Donterrio Johnson, Jonathan Tolins' one-man play imagines what it might be like to work as the only employee of the shopping mall in Barbra Streisand's spacious basement. Tickets are $10 and are available at pridefilmsandplays.com, or by phone at 773-857-0222.





THE LAST SUNDAY IN JUNE, Jonathan Tolins' look at gay life in the 1990s, directed by Michael Rashid, will be presented on the last Sunday in June - June 28; and Brad Fraser's provocative political comedy UNIDENTIFED HUMAN REMAINS AND THE TRUE NATURE OF LOVE, directed by Jacob Van Hoorn will be presented on Wednesday, July 1. Ticket price for each reading is $10.00. Tickets are available at pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 773-857-0222.

