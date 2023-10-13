Porchlight Young Professionals Host Their Inaugural Special Event: BROADWAY OPEN MIC at The Understudy

The event is on Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Understudy Coffee and Books.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo 3 Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 4 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Porchlight Young Professionals Host Their Inaugural Special Event: BROADWAY OPEN MIC at The Understudy

Porchlight Music Theatre’s Porchlight Young Professionals has announced its fall fundraiser, Broadway Open Mic, a live karaoke special event during Porchlight’s Cole Porter Festival: A Celebration of the Man and his Music, Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Understudy Coffee and Books, 5531 N. Clark St. Broadway Open Mic features Alex Newkirk on piano and is hosted by Producing Artistic Associate Frankie Leo Bennett. Tickets are $30, (entry to event and one song ticket) or $25 (entry to event). All tickets include complimentary beverages and snacks, sponsored by The Hearty Boys and Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar. Guests may also pay $5 to sing a song or to nominate a friend to sing or pay $10 to get out of singing when nominated to sing! All funds raised support Porchlight Music Theatre's 29th season, including Anything Goes and Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George. Tickets are available now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

“This is the Porchlight Young Professionals first special event and we are working to make it a fun and unforgettable experience for everyone,” said Porchlight Young Professionals Chair Cody Czmyr. “We love that guests may sing songs from the Broadway catalog including Cole Porter’s incredible work, have your friends sing or just come to enjoy some of Chicago’s great voices while supporting Porchlight Music Theatre.”

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

The Porchlight Young Professionals (PYP) is an ensemble of young professionals who share a passion for advancing music theatre in Chicago as well as the innovative and transformative art happening at Porchlight.

The PYP inspires the next generation of Porchlight’s theatre patrons and serves as ambassadors through fundraising, event planning and committee involvement.

Current members include Cody Czmyr, chair; Nate Groonwald, vice chair; Rosie Schultz, secretary; Lynn Barlow, Lanie Bayless, Kellie Buffington, August Compton, Jesse Scheinbart, Yessenia Sosa, Becca Sheehan, Lisa Villani-Gale, Alexander Wells and Adam Zaucha.

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Porchlight Music Theatre is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago’s most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the “Chicago Style.” 

Porchlight's 28-year history includes more than 70 mainstage works with 16 Chicago premieres and five world premieres. Porchlight’s commitment to the past, present and future of music theatre led the company to develop the Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway program series, both quickly becoming audience favorites. 

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations, most notably the ongoing collaboration with Chicago Youth Centers. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form. 

The company’s many honors include 192 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 48 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 12 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards, and was honored with eight nominations in both technical and artistic categories and won three awards in its inaugural year in this tier, most notably Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies. 



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes To The Peoria Civic Center This Holiday Season  Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes To The Peoria Civic Center This Holiday Season 

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS opens in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Center, presented by The American Theatre Guild on November 28-29, 2023.

2
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; P Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin December 1

Blank Theatre Company presents 'Promises, Promises' with a talented cast and creative team. Set in 1968 New York City, the show follows Chuck Baxter as he navigates love and corporate schemes. Don't miss this captivating production!

3
Pulse Theatre Chicago to Re-emerge With ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in November Photo
Pulse Theatre Chicago to Re-emerge With ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in November

Pulse Theatre Chicago is back with a remount of the Tony Award-winning musical, Once On This Island. Experience the captivating story of Ti Moune and her journey in the French Antilles. Don't miss this limited engagement at the historic eta Creative Arts Foundation. Get your tickets now at Pulse Theatre Chicago's website.

4
Stephanie J. Block To Receive Sarah Siddons Society Award At The Arts Club Of Chicago Photo
Stephanie J. Block To Receive Sarah Siddons Society Award At The Arts Club Of Chicago

The Sarah Siddons Society will present its 2023 Award to Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block, whose numerous Broadway credits include The Cher Show, Falsettos, Wicked, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Pirate Queen.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
Hit the Wall in Chicago Hit the Wall
Pride Arts Center (10/21-10/22)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (1/05-1/05)
Nobuntu in Chicago Nobuntu
ECC Arts Center (10/28-10/28)
Midwest Magic Circus in Chicago Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (1/04-1/04)
From Broadway, Jazz, and Pop: An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M Trouillot in Chicago From Broadway, Jazz, and Pop: An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M Trouillot
Three Brothers Theatre (11/10-11/10)
The Mousetrap in Chicago The Mousetrap
Citadel Theatre (9/13-10/15)
Music of the Baroque: Windy City in Chicago Music of the Baroque: Windy City
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (11/19-11/19)
Jazz Music Series ft. D.S. Wilson in Chicago Jazz Music Series ft. D.S. Wilson
Epiphany Center for the Arts (10/15-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You