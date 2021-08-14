Porchlight Partners With Hershey Felder on His Latest Live From Florence Production, GREAT AMERICAN SONGS...

Porchlight Music Theatre will partner with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence on its next live streaming production: Hershey Felder's Great American Songs and the fascinating stories behind them featuring the music of Berlin, Gershwin, Kern, Porter, Rodgers, Sondheim, Bernstein, Johnny Mercer, Paul Simon, Billy Joel and others, premiering Sunday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. CDT and available through Sunday, Aug. 29. Tickets for Felder's one-man show are $55 per household and are available for purchase at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. This production benefits national US theatres and arts organizations including Porchlight Music Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and include the live broadcast and a week of extended "on-demand" viewing access to the recording (available one-hour after the live broadcast ends). Viewing and access for all ends Sunday, Aug. 29 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

Based on the popular 'Audience Singalongs' that took place on Sunday and Monday nights during runs in theatres throughout the country, Hershey Felder and his team have created an event, where one can be directly involved and take part with a world-wide audience from home.

When a ticket is purchased for a household, they will be able to enjoy the show from the comfort and privacy of their home, but will also have the chance to submit a request for a song. The only criteria for song requests is that the composer and lyricist be American. Songs may come from any period in American history. Details for submissions will be in ticket confirmation after purchase. Of all the submissions, 100 songs will be chosen and put into a hat. On the live broadcast, 20 songs will be picked out of the hat, and performed for and with a worldwide audience, some of whom will join the broadcast virtually. As usual, Hershey Felder will entertain with historical background on the chosen song and its composer and lyricist.

Patrons whose song requests are chosen, will be offered a complimentary pass to a show of their choice from the new season of shows announced at the end of the broadcast.

Hershey Felder's Great American Songs and the fascinating stories behind them is directed by Felder and Stefano de Carli. The production team includes: Hershey Felder (production design); DeCarli Live film company (film production and live editing); Erik Carstensen (live broadcast and sound design production); and company management is by Samantha F. Voxakis.

Ticket holders will receive their live stream link Friday, Aug. 20 via the email used to register for the event. The performance may be streamed from a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.