Porchlight Music Theatre's First Executive Director Jeannie Lukow to Depart

Porchlight Music Theatre has revealed the departure of its first executive director Jeannie Lukow at the end of the 2023-2024 season this August. Lukow assumed the position of executive director in 2014. Before she accepted the role she had been a member of Porchlight Music Theatre’s Board of Directors since its inception and served as its president for six years. Lukow informed the company and its Board of Directors of her resignation earlier this year.

The Board of Directors has created a Search & Transition Committee that plans to bring in an interim executive director for a period of time before conducting a national search for a full-time hire.

During her tenure as executive director, some of Lukow’s accomplishments include growing Porchlight’s annual budget from under $500,000 to roughly $2.5 million, expanding programming and outreach, guiding the company through the COVID pandemic, broadening youth education offerings including work with Chicago Public Schools and bolstering the ranks of the staff, board, volunteers and supporters.

“For three decades, Porchlight has been a big part of my life, and it has been an honor and joy to lead it over the past 10 years. Now that we are increasingly back on track to recovery after the pandemic, I feel it is the time for me to take on a new challenge for the next act of my career,” said Lukow. “And, with the 30th anniversary, it’s an opportune time for Porchlight to welcome a new leader who will bring fresh perspectives, innovative strategies and different experiences to the table for the company's next phase. Porchlight is such a unique gem in Chicago’s theatre landscape, and I look forward to being an advisor, supporter and fan of this company’s incredible work.”

“I first met Jeannie when she was a Board member and I came to Porchlight to interview for the artistic director position. During that conversation I could sense her great dedication and incredible insight into the organization,” said Artistic Director Michael Weber. “Porchlight hired me and then Jeannie joined as executive director a few years later. During this time working together, both through good times and challenging times, my respect and admiration for her have only grown. I will miss collaborating with her, almost daily for more than 10 years, but know that while she is leaving this role, she is not leaving Porchlight.”

“When Jeannie first asked me to join the Board, she talked about Porchlight being a family and I felt that immediately. Her role in building and maintaining that family is unquantifiable, and there will be a huge gap when she leaves,” said Board Chair Gretchen Upholt. “I’m excited for Jeannie, to see what amazing things she does next. And I’m eager to help lead Porchlight through this transition as we move forward to celebrate a milestone anniversary and welcome a new leader to continue building on our success and reputation as a legacy theatre in Chicago.”



