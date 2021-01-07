Porchlight Music Theatre Partners with Hershey Felder For the World Premiere of BEFORE FIDDLER

Porchlight Music Theatre is partnering with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence on its next live streaming production: Hershey Felder as "Sholem Aleichem" in Before Fiddler starring Felder as famed "Tevye the Milkman" and featuring Klezmerata Fiorentina premiering Sunday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets for Felder's one-man show are $55 per household and are available for purchase at

PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. This production will benefit national US theatres and arts organizations including Porchlight Music Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at

PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and include the live broadcast and a week of extended "on-demand" viewing access to the recording (available one-hour after the live broadcast ends). The broadcast will also be available for latecomers to purchase through the week of "on demand" access. Viewing access for all ends Sunday, Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Before the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, there was Sholem Aleichem and his beloved character of "Tevye the Milkman." Before the popularized songs, "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker," and others, there was music of the old world-- a music that imitated talking, laughing, weeping and singing, where musicians didn't just make music, they spoke to you in song through this music called Klezmer. In Florence, Italy, one of the oldest artistic centers in the world, a group of musicians have been virtuosos in Florence's world famous Maggio Musicale symphony by day, and then become the Klezmerata Fiorentina by night. With Hershey Felder as their storyteller, and their ancient European roots, Felder executes a performance by taking on the role of great writer Sholem Aleichem himself - giving us the true story of what happened before Fiddler. Filmed on location where events actually took place, this world premiere features stories and characters of Sholem Aleichem with a story and music that is sure to move your soul.

This Live from Florence production of Hershey Felder as "Sholem Aleichem" in Before Fiddler, directed by Felder and Stefano de Carli, with associate direction by Trevor Hay. The production team includes: Hershey Felder (production design); DeCarli Live film company (film production and live editing); Erik Carstensen (live broadcast and sound design production); Annette Nixon (line producer); Meghan Maiya (production and broadcast development); Marzia Sarti and Isabelle Gerbe (costumes and hair); Pierre Gerbe (scenic construction director) and company management is by Samantha F. Voxakis.

Ticket holders will receive their live stream link Friday, Feb. 5, via the email used to register for the event. The performance may be streamed from a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.