Porchlight Music Theatre Announces Dates and Locations for New Faces Sing Broadway Series 2019 - 2020

Porchlight Music Theatre announces the return of its popular series New Faces Sing Broadway at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave. in Evanston and The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario Street.

Subscriptions are available for the SPACE series at $96 per subscription for the three SPACE performances. Single tickets to each New Faces at SPACE $37 in advance and $40 at the door. Single tickets for The Arts Club performances which also includes a pre-performance cocktail hour starting at 6:30 p.m. are $60 in advance and $70 at the door.

Single tickets or series subscription are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returns in 2019, taking audiences on a musical journey from start to finish of a complete Broadway season. Peppered with photos and films of the era in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs and more, a celebrity host introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as a guide to the stars, songs and stories of a past season on the Great White Way. Hosts, directors and casts are to be announced for individual performances in the future.

The original New Faces series via Broadway and movies was instrumental in introducing the public to emerging talent such as June Carroll, Robert Clary, Imogene Coca, Jane Connell, "Professor" Irwin Corey, Henry Fonda, Alice Ghostley, Ronny Graham, Tiger Haynes, Van Johnson, Madeline Kahn, Eartha Kitt, Robert Klein, Carol Lawrence, Paul Lynde, Virginia Martin, John Reardon, Maggie Smith, Inga Swenson and many, many others.

NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1956

Tuesday, Oct 29 at 7:30 p.m. at SPACE

Wednesday, Oct 30 at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Club of Chicago*

The inaugural New Faces of Porchlight Music Theatre's 25th anniversary season features hit songs from the 1956 Broadway shows: My Fair Lady, The Most Happy Fella, Bells Are Ringing and more!+

NEW FACES SING BROADWAY NOW

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at SPACE

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Club of Chicago*

New Faces Sing Broadway NOW includes songs from Broadway shows that premiered in the last year. Hear what the Great White Way sounds like today with songs from Tootsie, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more!+

NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1987

Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at SPACE

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Club of Chicago*

The final performance shines the spotlight on 1987 with that season's Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Me and My Girl and more!+

*The Arts Club performances include a pre-show cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. that includes complimentary wine and a crudite, cheese and charcuterie buffet.

+Productions mentioned may be changed without notice.

Porchlight Music Theatre is part of the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, presented by the City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres.

Porchlight Music Theatre is a member of the vibrant Ruth Page Center for the Arts community and an Artist In-Residence. Central to the

Ruth Page Center for the Arts' programming is the Artists In-Residence program, which is designed to serve organizations looking for a home base while they grow or expand their artistic and organizational capabilities. The Center is committed to nurturing and assisting dance and other performing artists, allowing for exchange and collaborative relationships to develop within the artistic community. The Ruth Page Center for the Arts is a destination for quality performing arts, accessible to a wide community regardless of race, gender, age, education or disability. An incubator of artistic energy and excellence, the Ruth Page Center for the Arts carries forward the vision of its founder, legendary dance icon Ruth Page, to be a platform for developing great artists and connecting them with audiences and community.

