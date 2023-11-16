Porchlight Educations Spring Classes, Beginning January 20, Now On Sale

Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department is proud to announce that registration is now open for its 2024 spring classes, January 20 - May 18 at Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St. Information and registration is available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/youth-classes/.

Porchlight's youth classes teach young actors musical theatre skills alongside social-emotional learning. These classes are process over product focused programs designed to boost confidence, empathy and a love of the arts. Young actors join session after session to build on previous skills – from music theatre basics up to college audition readiness in a nurturing and fun environment. Classes are held at the Holtschneider Performance Center at the DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St. Tuition is based on the class level with payment plans and scholarships available for all youth programming. For specific questions regarding classes and registration, please email Porchlight Education Director Rebeccah Singer at Rebeccah@PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. For general class information and registration, visit Porchlightmusictheatre.org/youth-classes/.

The Porchlight Spring 2024 schedule includes:

Mini Musicals

Ages 4 – 6 years old

January 20 - May 18 - no class March 30

Saturdays, 10 - 11 a.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $350

Budding actors join Porchlight each week for songs, games, making new friends and having a blast on stage. The youngest students stretch their theatre muscles as they create an original musical story with dance moves, props and songs to share with family and friends on the last day of class.

Broadway Basics

Ages 7 – 10 years old

January 20 - May 18 - no class March 30

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $500

Broadway Basics allows participants to enter the world of music, drama, dance, writing and more while practicing teamwork, communication and problem-solving. Young performers will be introduced to their actor tools: their bodies, voices and imaginations; while singing and dancing to classic and contemporary Broadway hits, writing their own story and with plenty of time for playing games and making new friends. At the end of the session, families and friends may join the students for a final performance celebrating their work.

Intermediate Ensemble

Ages 11 – 13 years old

January 20 - May 18 - no class March 30

Saturdays, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $600

Returning and new middle school aged actors join Porchlight to grow as they focus on classic or contemporary musicals, learn musical theater songs, choreography and create a musical revue to share with family and friends.

College Audition Workshop

Ages 14 – 17 years old

April 7 - May 12

Sundays, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $500

Pre-professional and high school aged actors attend a six week College Audition Pre-Screen Workshop series for any actors curious about or planning on auditioning for college music theater programs. Actors will leave more confident in their music theatre skills and more prepared for their Common Music Theatre Prescreen Audition. This workshop series covers material selection and coaching for song and monologues, practice learning dance audition combinations and guided information on the audition process.

2024 SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION GOES ON SALE DEC. 8

New in 2024, Porchlight Youth Presents

Porchlight's Summer Camps offer expanded programming for actors aged 4 - 17 including skill based classes to stretch their creative muscles and grow in their music theater goals in acting, dancing and singing. New in 2024, Porchlight is pleased to announce its first ever Porchlight Youth Presents where students will work with a pre-professional licensed script. Actors aged 7 - 13 years are invited to join Porchlight in applying their skills as they rehearse and perform a full script in an extended camp.

The 2024 Summer Camp schedule including Porchlight Youth Presents go on sale Friday, Dec. 8.

Sample-A-Camp

Sunday, April 14

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Porchlight invites new students to experience Porchlight's Summer Camps with a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 14 for just $20. Participants get an exclusive summer camp discount and a sneak peek at all the summer fun they'll have with Porchlight's summer camps. While students experience a day at camp, adults may enjoy coffee and snacks while having their questions answered by the School's education director.

Sample-A-Camp Schedule includes:

Mini Musicals - 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Broadway Basics - 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Intermediate Ensemble - 12:30 - 1 p.m.

College Audition Workshop - 1:15 - 2 p.m.

All Sample-A-Camps will meet at Porchlight's camp location, DePaul School of Music (2330 N. Halsted). For additional information or to register, please go to https://porchlightmusictheatre.org/summer-camp/.

NOTE: All class content, dates, times, etc. are subject to change. For the most up to date information, please visit https://porchlightmusictheatre.org/summer-camp/.

Porchlight Music Theatre's Youth Programs serve those ages 4 – 17 years old and are grounded in the power of the American art form of music theatre to tell stories and inspire confidence and a love of the arts. The Engagement Programs deepen audience connection to the art, artists and the community.

Porchlight Music Theatre is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago's most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the “Chicago Style.”

Porchlight's 29-year history includes more than 70 mainstage works with 16 Chicago premieres and five world premieres. Porchlight's commitment to the past, present and future of music theatre led the company to develop the Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway program series, both quickly becoming audience favorites.

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations, most notably the ongoing collaboration with Chicago Youth Centers. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form.

The company's many honors include 192 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 48 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 12 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards, and was honored with eight nominations in both technical and artistic categories and won three awards in its inaugural year in this tier, most notably Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies.