Porchlight Announces Cast and Creative Team For The Chicago Premiere of ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME

Performances run May 6 - June 1.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Porchlight Music Theatre, in association with Skylight Music Theatre, presents the Chicago premiere of the critically acclaimed musical comedy Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, music by Brendan Milburn, lyrics by Val Vigoda, orchestrations and additional music by Ryan O'Connell and book by Joe DiPietro, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., May 6 - June 1.

Porchlight's production is directed by Michael Unger and music directed by Eric Svejcar. Previews are Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. with the press opening Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Post-Show Discussions are scheduled Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. and open caption performances Saturday, May 20 and Saturday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for Ernest Shackleton Loves Me are now on sale starting at $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 773.777.9884 or by visiting PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me is the critically acclaimed new musical comedy with a tongue-in-cheek script by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (Diana, Memphis, All Shook Up) that received the Off-Broadway Alliance Award as BEST MUSICAL and was filmed and presented on Broadway HD. In this wildly inventive and romantic adventure, a sleep-deprived single mom (Elisa Carlson) who makes her living as a video game music composer is contacted across space and time, via a crossed connection on her cell phone, by the famous early 20th century polar explorer Ernest Shackleton (Andrew Mueller) while he is stranded on an iceberg in the Antarctic in the early 1900s. Inspired by her music, he shares his epic journey with her and, together, they overcome the odds in a timeless, and very funny, musical romance for the ages.

The company for Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, in alphabetical order, includes Elisa Carlson (she/her/hers, Kat); Andrew Mueller (he/him/his, Ernest Shackleton) with Rae Robeson (she/her/hers, Kat Standby) and Matt Miles (he/him/his, Ernest Shackleton Standby).

The Ernest Shackleton Loves Me creative team includes music by Brendan Milburn (he/him/his, music); Val Vigoda (she/her/hers, lyrics); Ryan O'Connell (he/him/his, orchestrations and additional music); Joe DiPietro (he/him/his, book), Michael Unger (he/him/his, director); Eric Svejcar (he/him/his, music director); Cameron Tragesser (he/him/his, conductor/keyboard); Matthew R. Chase (he/him/his, sound designer); Gregory Graham (he/him/his, costume designer); Max Maxin IV (he/him/his, lighting designer); Smooch Medina (he/him/his, projection designer); Rita Vreeland (she/her/hers, production stage manager); Andrea Enger (any pronoun with respect, assistant stage manager); John McTaggart (he/him/his, scenic supervisor); Tina Stasny (she/her/hers, costume supervisor); Rachel West (she/her/hers, lighting supervisor); Jack Zanger (he/him/his, wardrobe supervisor); Michael Weber (he/him/his, artistic director); Majel Cuza (she/her/hers, production manager); Heather Gervas (she/her/hers, assistant production manager) and Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him/his, producing artistic associate).




EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Greenhouse Theater Center Photo
EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Greenhouse Theater Center
Is it a sin to answer your cell phone during Mass? Can you text your confession to your priest? Is it a sin to eat meat on a Friday during Lent? You’ll learn the answers to these and more as Vicki Quade’s comedy: Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps!, which returns on March 3, just in time for the Easter season, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.
Otherworld Theatre Announces Cast For LOST REALMS Improvised Musical Show Photo
Otherworld Theatre Announces Cast For LOST REALMS Improvised Musical Show
Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced casting and details for its brand new recurring improvised musical show, LOST REALMS: IMPROVISED MUSICALS FROM BEYOND.
Music Institute Of Chicago Celebrates Trailblazing Women In Classical Music At Annual Gala Photo
Music Institute Of Chicago Celebrates Trailblazing Women In Classical Music At Annual Gala Benefit, May 15
Honoring trailblazing women in classical music who inspire the next generation, the Music Institute of Chicago hosts its Annual Gala Benefit on Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at The Peninsula Chicago, 108 E. Superior Street, Chicago. Event highlights include the presentation of the prestigious Dushkin Award to Maestra Marin Alsop, the Cultural Visionary Award for Chicago to Karen Gray-Krehbiel and John Krehbiel, Jr., and the Richard D. Colburn Award for Teaching Excellence to Barbara Ann Martin.
Chicago Chart-Topper Sarantos Blends Classic 60s Pop With Psychedelic Sounds On Latest Sin Photo
Chicago Chart-Topper Sarantos Blends Classic 60s Pop With Psychedelic Sounds On Latest Single And Video
Released on February 3rd, 'We Failed Until We Didn't' is the latest in a historic line of monthly single and video releases from Chicago-based singer-songwriter and musician, Sarantos.

