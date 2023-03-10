Polarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre Scene

Lincoln Square's Book Cellar Bookstore at 4736 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago hosts a reading and book signing of GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE at 7pm March 22nd, the day the book goes on sale. The novel is a work of comedic fiction informed by author Richard Engling's years as an artistic director in one of Chicago's storefront theatres.

"As far as we know, this is the first novel to be set in the contemporary Chicago theatre scene," Engling says. "The book hasn't gone on sale yet, but I'm already delighted and grateful for the reception it's receiving. Chris Jones of the Tribune has hailed it. Mark Larson, author of ENSEMBLE, the wonderful oral history of Chicago theater. Adam Langer, the celebrated author of CYCLORAMA. And a host of others. It's been very gratifying."

GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE follows the adventures of struggling Chicago director Dwayne Finnegan who has a long shot at the big time and only two obstacles: himself and everyone he knows. Dwayne has an idea of how to direct Shakespeare's least-favorite play that could set him on the road to Broadway, with Bob Fosse-style choreography, Jimi Hendrix-style guitars, and the hottest cast in the city of Chicago. When the show's producer leaves town and abandons the project, Dwayne decides to produce the show himself, putting his marriage and his meager finances at risk.

Books will be available for purchase at the Book Cellar event. The bookstore requests that interested attendees visit https://www.bookcellarinc.com/richard-engling-give-my-regards-nowhere to RSVP.