Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Polarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre Scene

A reading and book signing will be held at 7pm March 22nd, the day the book goes on sale.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Polarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre Scene

Lincoln Square's Book Cellar Bookstore at 4736 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago hosts a reading and book signing of GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE at 7pm March 22nd, the day the book goes on sale. The novel is a work of comedic fiction informed by author Richard Engling's years as an artistic director in one of Chicago's storefront theatres.

"As far as we know, this is the first novel to be set in the contemporary Chicago theatre scene," Engling says. "The book hasn't gone on sale yet, but I'm already delighted and grateful for the reception it's receiving. Chris Jones of the Tribune has hailed it. Mark Larson, author of ENSEMBLE, the wonderful oral history of Chicago theater. Adam Langer, the celebrated author of CYCLORAMA. And a host of others. It's been very gratifying."

GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE follows the adventures of struggling Chicago director Dwayne Finnegan who has a long shot at the big time and only two obstacles: himself and everyone he knows. Dwayne has an idea of how to direct Shakespeare's least-favorite play that could set him on the road to Broadway, with Bob Fosse-style choreography, Jimi Hendrix-style guitars, and the hottest cast in the city of Chicago. When the show's producer leaves town and abandons the project, Dwayne decides to produce the show himself, putting his marriage and his meager finances at risk.

Books will be available for purchase at the Book Cellar event. The bookstore requests that interested attendees visit https://www.bookcellarinc.com/richard-engling-give-my-regards-nowhere to RSVP.



Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County Photo
Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County
Raue Center For The Arts, a non-profit organization, recognizes and thankd the Community Foundation of McHenry County for their generous grant and support. 
Review: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace Photo
Review: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace
What did our critic think of ANNIE at Cadillac Palace? The new national tour of Annie is the current offering at Chicago's Cadillac Palace. Hard to believe Annie has been entertaining audiences since it opened on Broadway in 1977. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Jenn Thompson's recreation is very similar to the original production and why not? She was the original Pepper in the Broadway run starring Andrea McArdle. Ms. Thompson's history with Annie is very apparent in this production. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. This production is the national tour debut for each of these young actors. This is also Ellie Rose Pulsifer's (Annie) national tour debut. She fits the role perfectly. Especially touching was her interaction with Daddy Warbucks (Christopher Swan giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Julia Nicole Hunter breathtaking). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino's commanding portrayal spot on), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Nick Bernardi and Krista Curry) round out the villains in Annie's life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Mark Woodward in his national tour debut) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portray Oliver Warbucks' employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
Congo Square Theatre Hosts Celebration Of Healing - Free Community Events Exploring Health Photo
Congo Square Theatre Hosts 'Celebration Of Healing' - Free Community Events Exploring Healthcare Inequality
Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square) has announced the latest iteration of its Celebration of Healing programming initiative, to be held in conjunction with the World Premiere of How Blood Go by Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford, presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater.
Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates Photo
Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre’s Education Department is proud to announce the return of its Music Theatre Summer Camp, June 26 - August 11, with registration now available for all sessions. Also, Porchlight offers a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 30, for interested campers and parents wanting to learn more about the 2023 Porchlight offerings. 

More Hot Stories For You


Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp DatesPorchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates
March 9, 2023

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre’s Education Department is proud to announce the return of its Music Theatre Summer Camp, June 26 - August 11, with registration now available for all sessions. Also, Porchlight offers a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 30, for interested campers and parents wanting to learn more about the 2023 Porchlight offerings. 
Congo Square Theatre Hosts 'Celebration Of Healing' - Free Community Events Exploring Healthcare InequalityCongo Square Theatre Hosts 'Celebration Of Healing' - Free Community Events Exploring Healthcare Inequality
March 9, 2023

Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square) has announced the latest iteration of its Celebration of Healing programming initiative, to be held in conjunction with the World Premiere of How Blood Go by Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford, presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater.
THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS Comes to the Court TheatreTHE GOSPEL AT COLONUS Comes to the Court Theatre
March 9, 2023

Court Theatre - under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director - is overjoyed to present the fourth and final production of its 2022/23 season: The Gospel at Colonus.
New Musical MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD Comes to Chicago in MayNew Musical MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD Comes to Chicago in May
March 9, 2023

Grab your friends, hire a sitter, and get ready to laugh your abs off! MotherFreakingHood!, the uproarious musical comedy celebrating the world’s second-oldest profession, is coming to Chicago’s Venus Cabaret Theater. This new, original musical by Julie Dunlap and Sara Stotts is directed by Heidi Van, with music direction by Linda Madonia. 
LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf This SpringLAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf This Spring
March 8, 2023

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ Last Night and the Night Before, a moving exploration of love – Black, queer, familial – and what must be sacrificed to raise a child.
share