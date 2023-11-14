Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA Returns in December

Performances run December 8 – 17, 2023 at the Neo-Futurist Theater.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

 For the first time in two years, PlayMakers Laboratory’s original sketch show That's Weird, Grandma is back on stage – and just in time for the holidays! The family-friendly extravaganza returns December 8 – 17, 2023 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($25 adults, $15 youth) are now on sale at Click Here. The press opening is Friday, December 8 at 7 pm.

Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, That’s Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML’s creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML’s ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors’ stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with some classic holiday stories – hat resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

The cast includes PML Company Members Jen Allman, Erin Alys, Juanita Andersen, Noah Appel, Mat Benson, Elijah Cox, Nick Crothers, Madison Grady, Barry Irving, Daniela Kreidler, Sam Nieves, Allison Sokolowski, Brad StevensLexy Weixel, Bhak Yongwoo and Allison Zanolli.

Performance Schedule:


Friday, December 8 at 7 pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, December 9 at 2 pm

Sunday, December 10 at 2 pm

Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm

Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm

Production team: Daniel Parsons (Stage Manager).


