PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Comes Home For The Holidays

PlayMakers Laboratory will welcome back live audiences this winter with That's Weird, Grandma: Comes Home for the Holidays, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing December 10 - 19, 2021 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 1 at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 pm.

Please note: proof of vaccination is required or a negative COVID test for children under 12. Masking is required by all patrons.

Enjoy a line-up of holiday-themed sketches and songs performed by PlayMakers Laboratory Company Members Elijah Cox, Nick Crothers and Linsey Falls. Additional casting to be announced.

Now in its 20th year, That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.



Tickets: Adults: $22.50 in advance, $25 walk-ups; Children 12 and under $12.50; Seniors/Students/Teachers w/I.D. $15; Teen Arts Pass (TAP) members: $5 with ID. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 1 at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140.

PlayMakers Laboratory will also continue to stream That's Weird, Grandma on Patreon with a new show available at the beginning of each month. For information and subscriptions, visit www.playmakerslab.org.