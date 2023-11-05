Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Pianist Haskell Small Continues CELEBRATION OF HEALING Concert Tour in Chicago

Pianist Haskell Small continues his celebration of healing concert tour at Chicago's Epiphany Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Nov. 05, 2023

Pianist Haskell Small Continues CELEBRATION OF HEALING Concert Tour in Chicago

Pianist Haskell Small (www.haskellsmall.com) will tour nine key cities in the US with his program Celebration of Healing, performing Beethoven's Diabelli Variations. His next official out-of-town stop will be at the Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago during their Golden Hour series, a series in the Cafe/Bar that provides additional free live music with food and drink specials. Haskell will perform the Beethoven Diabelli Variations, then - from the sublime to the ridiculous - Haskell will round out the evening with jazz-influenced free improvisations.

Listen to Haskell playing Bach and an improvisation

In 2021, Composer and Pianist Haskell Small suffered a debilitating stroke that rendered his left hand and foot paralyzed. At the time, Small feared his accomplished professional career would come to an end. Two years later, he is not only playing piano again (with both hands!) but set to embark on a nationwide Celebration of Healing tour launching in his hometown of Washington, DC in September. He will be the subject of a documentary film entitled Small Steps directed by Christopher McGuinness to be released later this fall. The trailer for this documentary-in-progress  can be viewed here:

Haskell Small's Celebration of Healing: Epiphany Center for the Arts

Thursday, November 16, 2023, 5-8 pm 
Epiphany Hall - 201 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607

Tickets: Free with RSVP available at the link below
More information available at www.haskellsmall.com

Attended parking is available in the parking garage located at 1608 W. Adams or 1640 w Jackson Blvd. 

In addition to ample metered spots surrounding the property. We also recommended checking out the Spot Hero app for spaces nearby.

Epiphany's campus is 100% ADA accessible and compliant. Hosts will be able to help with elevator use if necessary and help you find the best spot based on your ticket.

Other stops on the tour include:

October 18, 2023 - Chevy Chase, MD - Friendship Heights Community Center
November 4, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - American Philosophical Society's Benjamin Franklin Hall 
November 18, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Charles Allis Art Museum
April 7, 2024 - Santa Monica, CA - First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica
April 13, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Sunset Music and Arts
April 14, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - The Berkeley Piano Club
April 16, 2024 - Vina, CA - Abbey of Our Lady of New Clairvaux
April 23, 2024 - Seattle, WA - St. Paul's Episcopal Church
June 5, 2024 - New York City - Weill Recital Hall

More dates to be added

As captured in The Washington Post, Small used his painstaking journey of rehabilitation as a creative muse. Unwilling to stay away from music, he began arranging and performing classical masterworks for his right hand alone, as well as writing and performing a new composition, Diary of a Stroke: The Adventures of Herb and Pete (playful nicknames Small gave to his paralyzed hand and foot). Today, Small's rehabilitation has further progressed and he has returned to playing with full use of both hands. Small's Celebration of Healing Tour will not only mark his full recovery, but fulfill his life-long dream of performing Beethoven's immensely difficult and sublime Diabelli Variations. 

“To go from thinking my career might be over, to touring the country with one of the most demanding and sublime works in the repertoire has become a life-saving journey,” says Small. “I'm hoping that my story can resonate with others who have suffered setbacks and offer inspiration that you should never give up on your dreams. Sometimes what seems like a disaster can in fact be an opportunity to grow and challenge yourself in a whole new way.”

Haskell Small has been critically praised for the exquisite blend of sound and silence in his compositions and for his prodigious technique and subtle touch at the piano. His discography includes over a dozen releases of his own compositions as well as Bach, Mompou, Gershwin and more on the MSR, Naxos, Centaur and 4Tay labels. On national and international tours he has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts, and Spoleto USA, among others, and he has received commissions from the Washington Ballet, Georgetown Symphony, Three Rivers Piano Competition, and more. He studied piano with Leon Fleisher and William Masselos and composition with Vincent Persichetti, and is on the faculty of the Washington Conservatory of Music. For more about Haskell Small, you can visit his website here. (www.haskellsmall.com)




Recommended For You