Photos: Redtwist Theatre Presents the World Premiere Of THE GREAT KAHN, Playing Through February 26

A revolutionary play about the effects of systemic racism on two Black American teens, The Great Khan is a National New Play Network rolling world premiere.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Redtwist Theatre's world premiere of The Great Khan, written by Michael Gene Sullivan and directed by Jamal Howard, is now playing through February 26, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.The running time, including the intermission, is 115 minutes. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $40. Student, military and senior discounts are available. All tickets are now on sale at RedtwistTheatre.org or by emailing reserve@redtwist.org

A revolutionary, multicultural play about the effects of systemic racism on two Black American teens, The Great Khan is a National New Play Network rolling world premiere. Jayden is a high schooler struggling with what he wants to be, a nerd who loves video games and fantasy, or a strong man who doesn't need to fear anyone. Ant is a young woman rediscovering herself after tragedy and trying to define herself against society's expectations. Gao Ming is a precocious YouTuber, committed to helping people fully express their authentic selves. When Jayden looks for answers from his most recent homework assignment, the friends' lives are upended by the arrival of Genghis Khan, the Great Khan himself.

The cast of The Great Khan includes Simon Gebremedhin (Jayden); Monique Marshaun (Ant); LaTorious Givens (Crystal); Josie Mi (Gao-Ming); Bryan Breau (Mr. Adams) and Steffen Diem Garcia (Temujin).

The current creative team of The Great Khan includes Jamal Howard (director); Alanna Young(stage manager); Rose Johnson (they/them/theirs, scenic designer); Jazmine Aurora Medina (costume designer); Piper Kirchhofer (lighting designer) and Max Cichon (sound designer).

Photo Credit: Aaron Reese Boseman

Monique Marshaun and Simon Gebremedhin

Bryan Breau

Josie Mi and Simon Gebremedhin

LaTorious and Simon Gebremedhin

Steffen Diem Garcia and Simon Gebremedhin

Steffen Diem Garcia

LaTorious




More Hot Stories For You


