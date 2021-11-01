Photos: Porchlight Music Theatre Honors Chita Rivera & More at 2021 ICONS Gala

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre celebrated 26 years as the center for music theatre in Chicago, honored actor, singer, dancer Chita Rivera with The ICON Award, Rick and Deann Bayless and the Bayless Family Foundation with the Luminary Award and Latino business and civic leaders as 2021 Scene Changers at its 2021 ICONS Gala held Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Galleria Marchetti, 825 West Erie.

Check out photos below!

The ICONS Gala, chaired by Bill Kurtis and Donna La Pietra and Honorary Chair Patricia Mota, CEO, HACE, began with a cocktail hour and meet and greet with Ms. Rivera. Guests then moved to the exquisitely decorated ballroom and were welcomed by emcee NBC5's Matthew Rodrigues who was joined at the ICONS Gala by his "Chicago Today '' co-host Cortney Hall in the audience. The special event had numerous performances saluting Ms. Rivera's career and the first to delight the audience was a performance with songs from Sweet Charity.

Executive Director Jeannie Lukow then welcomed the audience and presented The Luminary Award to The Bayless Family Foundation. Lukow spoke of the Bayless Family Foundation's philanthropic support of arts organizations, including Porchlight Music Theatre and "enthusiastic support" by attending performances, too. As Rick Bayless, Deann Bayless, Lanie Bayless Sullivan and Kevin Sullivan approached the stage to accept the award, Lukow said the award "recognizes their deep history of philanthropic and volunteer leadership on behalf of Porchlight and music theatre in Chicago and inspires other individuals and organizations to do the same." Rick Bayless accepted the award, thanked Porchlight and spoke of the importance of theatre and his excitement about the upcoming season and theatre returning to the stage.

Development Director Carmen J. Gonzalez then welcomed the audience and spoke of her role as Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Chair and what that has meant to Porchlight as an organization. Gonzalez also spoke of making a cold call to HACE President and CEO Patricia Mota and how she was warmly received by Mota who accepted the position of Honorary Chair to the night's Gala. Mota came to the stage to recognize the 2021 Scene Changers, leading business, civic and cultural leaders in the Latino community.

Mota said she was thrilled to be at the ICONS Gala and said, "It takes a village to provide our children and families with the arts resources and experiences they need, and Porchlight is just one organization that raises up opportunities and support." She then recognized the Scene Changers celebrating organizations and leaders who are "changing the scene" of Chicago's cultural landscape." The 2021 recipients were:

Olga Camargo, CEO and founder, FARO Associates, LLC

Martin R. Castro, president and CEO, Casa Central

Dr. Ana Gil Garcia, professor emerita and Fulbright Scholar, Northeastern Illinois University Department of Educational Leadership & Development

Hilda Frontany, board chair, Rincon Family Services

Marlene Gonzáles, president, LCG Group LLC

Iris Y. Martinez, clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County

Xavier Nogueras, co-founder, Illinois Unidos and founder, BOCA Media Group

Sylvia Puente, president and CEO, Latino Policy Forum

Shell Reyes, president, Shell Reyes Designs & Appraisals

José R. Sánchez, president and CEO, Humboldt Park Health

Mario Treto, Jr., acting secretary, Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation.

Following a delicious dinner, Artistic Director Michael Weber introduced the next performances which were musical and dance performances called "How Chita Got to be Chita," including numbers from Seventh Heaven, Mr. Wonderful and West Side Story. Weber reviewed the beginnings of Ms. Rivera's career from being a chorus member to becoming the icon the world knows today.

After the performances Emcee Matt Rodrigues was joined by Gonzalez and auctioneer Greg Dellinger for the live auction, which included a private soiree at the home of Rick and Deann Bayless, a special performance of Porchlight's popular summer series Broadway in your Backyard in the winner's home, a Chicago Staycation and a Porchlight Wine Cellar that included two cases of ultra-premium wines.

The 2021 live auction was the most successful auction in Porchlight's history with a large part of that due to Rick Bayless and his friends joining the auction, live. Bayless took to the stage, and the mic, to encourage all to join him and Deann for an unforgettable experience. He then "upped the ante" by telling the crowd what could be in store for them. Bayless spoke of a tour and tasting of his personal tequila collection and then another celebrity chef, Gale Gand, joined him to say that she would be making desserts for the dinner and Lanie Bayless of the Bayless Family Foundation and spirits director for Frontera Grill and Frontera Hospitality said she would create a specialty cocktail. The generosity of the hosts and their guests was then doubled when they offered two people in the audience an opportunity for this once in a lifetime dinner. The crowd enthusiastically responded to the offers and the two dinners were purchased with all proceeds benefiting Porchlight's artistic and educational offerings.

The penultimate performances, titled "Chita the Diva," shared numbers from Ms. Rivera's Broadway career that included Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Immediately before the presentation of the 2021 ICON Award, there was a paddle raiser, allowing the guests to show their support with Lukow joined by Board Member Steve McDonagh and Porchlight's Development Manager Evin Marie Rayford detailing each contribution level and what it means to Porchlight, its performances and students.

Weber then presented The ICON Award to Ms. Rivera, citing her history on stage and off and what her career has meant to so many people. In her acceptance speech, Ms. Rivera said that Chicago had always played a special place for her and that after the past year it was her delight to be in Chicago, in person. Ms. Rivera then joined WGN's Paul Lisnek for an on-stage interview.

Lisnek and Ms. Rivera had an interesting and intimate conversation with the audience rapt in the insights being offered. Lisnek's questions encompassed her past performances, asked about theater greats including Bob Fosse, Stephen Sondheim and Kander and Ebb, along with highlights of her life and career. The Q&A often offered rarely discussed information about the 2021 ICON award recipient. Lisnek also surprised the honoree with greetings from West Side Story co-star George Chakiris and her friend Angela Lansbury and a video by Kiss of the Spider Woman producer Garth Drabinsky.

Weber thanked the audience for attending Porchlight's first evening gala and introduced the closing performance that was from The Visit which Ms. Rivera starred in during its run at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago. After the performance and as the guests were leaving Ms. Rivera said that final number was very moving and really pulled on her heartstrings.

Performers from the ICONS gala, in numbers directed by Weber with Creative Associate Adrian Abel Azevedo and music directed by Linda Madonia included Ariel Dorsey, Alejandro Fonseca, Michelle Lauto, Mia Navarez, Laura Savage, Kyra Source and Keely Vasquez with costumes by Bill Morey. The 2021 ICONS band was Madonia on keyboards, Matt Beck, reeds; Marcel Reimão Bonfim, bass, and Justin Akira Kono, drums.