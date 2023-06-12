Photos: Otherworld Theatre Company Presents PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today released new photographs of their production of Matt Cox’s unauthorized, unsanctioned, unlicensed PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC, running June 15 - July 23, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St.

Throughout the show’s run, Otherworld Theatre partners with Howard Brown Health on fundraising initiatives and post-show panel discussions.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. PUFFS has been performed off-Broadway and in numerous productions around the world since its premier at the off-off-Broadway People’s Improv Theatre in New York City in 2015, and was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for “Best Unique Theatrical Experience” in 2017.

Otherworld will be donating a percentage of ticket sales to Howard Brown Health’s trans healthcare initiatives, and hosts a panel on accessing trans healthcare with Howard Brown Health Navigator Zi’Renae Young on June 16. MuggleNet.com will also host a panel, “Reclaiming the Fandom,” exploring how fans of the source material can move forward while acknowledging the damaging effects of its creator’s toxic views, following the June 23 performance.

PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC runs June 15 - July 23, 2023, and is performed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark St.). The show runs approximately 120 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $30, with some Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org. This show is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed, or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films, or play.

Photo Credit Nadir Waxali