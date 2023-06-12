Photos: Otherworld Theatre Company Presents PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago Photo 3 Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago
Video: First Look at Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano & Yurel Echezarreta in WEST SI Photo 4 Video: See Ryan McCartan & More in WEST SIDE STORY in Chicago

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today released new photographs of their production of Matt Cox’s unauthorized, unsanctioned, unlicensed PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC, running June 15 - July 23, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St.

Throughout the show’s run, Otherworld Theatre partners with Howard Brown Health on fundraising initiatives and post-show panel discussions.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. PUFFS has been performed off-Broadway and in numerous productions around the world since its premier at the off-off-Broadway People’s Improv Theatre in New York City in 2015, and was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for “Best Unique Theatrical Experience” in 2017.

Otherworld will be donating a percentage of ticket sales to Howard Brown Health’s trans healthcare initiatives, and hosts a panel on accessing trans healthcare with Howard Brown Health Navigator Zi’Renae Young on June 16. MuggleNet.com will also host a panel, “Reclaiming the Fandom,” exploring how fans of the source material can move forward while acknowledging the damaging effects of its creator’s toxic views, following the June 23 performance.

PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC runs June 15 - July 23, 2023, and is performed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark St.). The show runs approximately 120 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $30, with some Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org. This show is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed, or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films, or play.

Photo Credit Nadir Waxali

Photos: Otherworld Theatre Company Presents PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC
Jenna Sage, Nicholas Marino, Jerome Jones, Jono Mammel, Janice Rumschlag, Christen Krasch (Hannah), Ginny Weant, and Kyra Young

Photos: Otherworld Theatre Company Presents PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC
Janice Rumschalg, Jenna Sage, Jerome Jones, and Christen Krasch

Photos: Otherworld Theatre Company Presents PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC
Ginny Weant and Kyra Young

Photos: Otherworld Theatre Company Presents PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC
Collin Borisenko, Nicholas Marino, Jenna Sage, Jerome Jones, Christen Krasch, Jono Mammel, Blake Marion Hood, Kyra Young

Photos: Otherworld Theatre Company Presents PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC
Blake Marion Hood, Jono Mammel, and Kyra Young




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Irene Tu is Coming to The Den Theatre in September Photo
Irene Tu is Coming to The Den Theatre in September

 The Den Theatre will present comedian Irene Tu, performing on Thursday September 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

2
FANCY MEETING ME HERE to Play Den Theatre This Month Photo
FANCY MEETING ME HERE to Play Den Theatre This Month

Fancy Meeting Me Here will be presented on June 22 – 24, 2023 at the Den Theatre in Chicago, IL.

3
Photos: First Look at FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4 at the Impostors Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4 at the Impostors Theatre Company

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) concludes their fourth season with Footholds Vol. 4, an annual anthology play written by the Chicagoland community and directed by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo along with Courtney Marie, Caitlin McManus, and ITC Ensemble Member Anna Roemer. Footholds Vol. 4 runs through 17, 2023 at The Den Theatre. Check out photos here!

4
Review: DONT QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second City Photo
Review: DON'T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second City

The Second City’s 11th Mainstage revue DON’T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM has a slightly existential air to it as the name suggests. In one of the revue’s most effective sketches, ensemble member Evan Mills breaks into song as he muses about the questions that keep him up at night—they range from the mundane “Why does it take six hours to be assisted at a place called urgent care?” to the more complex “Why are people afraid of men in dresses but not of men with guns?” In keeping with the tradition of Mainstage revues past, the political leanings are definitely liberal (and that resonates just fine with me), and questions like the ones that Mills poses in that sketch are on the clever-funny side.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company (5/24-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robert Cray
Raue Center For The Arts (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Gross Park
Midsommer Flight (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Summer Soundscape - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judy & Liza at the London Palladium-a tribute
Skokie Theatre (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hector Anchondo
Raue Center For The Arts (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phil Vassar
Raue Center For The Arts (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center for the Arts (6/17-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You