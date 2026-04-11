Photos: Oil Lamp Theatre's POOR BEHAVIOR

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Check out production photos for Oil Lamp Theatre's Poor Behavior, written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Lauren Katz, running through May 10.

The total running time is 2 hours including the intermission. The Poor Behavior performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be additional Wednesday performances April 15 at 11 a.m and 3 p.m.; April 22 at 7:30 p.m. (understudy performance); April 29 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

A visit from old friends takes an unexpected turn when a bombshell accusation throws niceties out the window. Hospitality turns to havoc. Sanity shatters into shambles. Manners take a backseat as two couples are pushed to their limits during a weekend in the country. Will they be able to pick up the pieces over wine and muffins or will their poor behavior leave them irrevocably broken?

The cast of Poor Behavior includes Sam Fain (Ian); Lauren Paige (Maureen); Ksa Curry (Ella); Jack Morsovillo (Peter) with understudies Cooper Bohn (u/s Ian); Cait Kelly (u/s Maureen); Jaime Nebeker (u/s Ella) and Adrian Briones (u/s Peter).

The production team includes Lauren Katz (director); Connor Windle (production manager and stage manager); Trenton Jones (scenic designer); Elly Burke (properties designer); Danielle Reinhardt (costume designer); Paige Klopfenstein (intimacy director); Daniel Friedman (lighting designer); Alex Trinh (sound designer); Andy Cahoon (technical director); Sienna Laurent Choi (assistant stage manager); Jillian Leff (fight choreographer); and Rose Leisner (company manager).

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska - GosiaPhotography.com



Jack Morsovillo, Lauren Paige, Sam Fain and Ksa Curry

Jack Morsovillo, Lauren Paige, Sam Fain and Ksa Curry

Sam Fain, Ksa Curry, Jack Morsovillo and Lauren Paige

Lauren Paige and Sam Fain

Jack Morsovillo and Sam Fain

Sam Fain and Ksa Curry

Sam Fain and Lauren Paige

Lauren Paige, Jack Morsovillo and Ksa Curry

Sam Fain and Ksa Curry