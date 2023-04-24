Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Northlight Theatre Continues 2022-2023 Season With TH PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music

The production runs through May 14 at Northlight Theatre.

Apr. 24, 2023 Â 

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2022-2023 season with The Porch on Windy Hill: a new play with old music by Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse and David M. Lutken, conceived and directed by Sherry Lutken. The production opened April 21st and runs through May 14 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. See photos from the production.

When a young classical violinist and her folk song collector boyfriend need an escape from quarantine, they head from their Brooklyn apartment to the mountains of North Carolina on a quest for musical authenticity and inspiration. Their search leads biracial Mira back to her old family home, where she reconnects with an estranged grandfather she never mentioned. An unexpected combination of joy and discovery along with past pain and prejudice comes to light in this story of an Appalachian family's varied roots and the music that binds them together. Featuring bluegrass favorites and the foot-stomping, hand-clapping finest of American roots music.

"I always look for material for Northlight that connects with our audience and with me. I read this play, and the thought that a grandfather could be estranged from his grandchild really hit me. Combined with the notion that cultural differences or race would be the reason for the estrangement, it was a story that needed to be told," comments BJ Jones. "The thought that music or art would be the balm and the bridge to reconciliation convinced me that the story would touch our audience as it did me. Infused with lively bluegrass music, you'll be sure to have a compassionate and entertaining night at Northlight!"

The cast of The Porch on Windy Hill includes: Lisa Helmi Johanson (Mira), David M. Lutken (Edgar), and Morgan Morse (Beckett).

The creative team includes David Lutken (Music Director), Mara Zinky (Set Design), Gregory Graham (Costume Design), Lindsey Lyddan (Lighting Design), Rick Sims (Sound Design), Christine Mok (Dramaturg). The production stage manager is Katie Klemme.

Photo Credit Michael Brosilow



April 24, 2023

