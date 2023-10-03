Photos: Inside See Chicago Dance's 2023 Community Celebration & Award Presentation

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, held its annual fundraiser, the Community Celebration & Awards Presentation, Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina. Highlights of the evening included the presentation of the See Chicago Dance Legacy Award to Homer Hans Bryant and the Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award to Ginger Farley. In addition, 200 artists and supporters in attendance also saw performances from Hiplet Ballerinas and Momentum Sensorium. This special event benefits See Chicago Dance’s mission to advocate for the dance field and strengthen a diverse range of dance organizations and artists through services and programs that build and engage audiences.

Check out photos from the event below!

The evening began with See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer welcoming guests,thanking them for the role they play in “this wonderful, dynamic dance community” and inviting everyone in the room to “acknowledge each other, in whatever language you like, wishing your neighbors good health and prosperity.” Mayer’s welcome was followed by a performance of “Hawthorn Seeds” from Momentum Sensorium. See Chicago Dance Board President Meghan McNamara then began the award portion of the evening by presenting the Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award to Ginger Farley. A video, ”The Embodiment of Service,” that included The Seldoms Artistic Director Carrie Hanson, The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Arts Program Officer Zachary Whittenburg and the Co-Founder and Executive Director Emeritus of Deeply Rooted Productions Kevin Iega Jeff speaking of Farley’s dedication to dance and how her love and service have inspired many. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s Senior Rehearsal Director and Director of Summer Intensives at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Event Co-Chair Jonathan E. Alsberry then welcomed Farley to the stage and presented her with the award.

Farley, a dancer, teacher, dancemaker and former Chicago Dancemakers Forum executive director, thanked See Chicago Dance and said, “This artform is like no other. Dancing and dances make time and space for us to celebrate, to question, to heal, to revel, to object, to create and experience collective catharsis.”

See Chicago Dance Board Vice President and Executive Director and Associate Artistic Director of Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater Jorge Pérez then spoke to the audience of the importance of the work See Chicago Dance does and called on them to support the organization through a variety of ways, including an online auction, an on-site raffle with many dance-related prizes or with a donation.

The 2023 See Chicago Dance Legacy Award to Homer Hans Bryant, founder and artistic director of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center & Hiplet Ballerinas was introduced with a video, “The Force of Contagious Energy” that included Giordano Dance Chicago Executive Director Nan Giordano, Executive and Artistic Director Dance Bahamas School and The National Dance Company of The Bahamas Robert J. Bain II, Artistic Director Emeritus of Joel Hall Dancers Joel Hall and members of Giordano Dance Chicago sharing the influence that Hans Bryant has had on them and on dance in Chicago and around the world. Executive Director of Chicago Multicultural Center & Hiplet Ballerinas and Event Co-Chair Robin Edwards then presented the award to Hans Bryant.

Hans Bryant thanked See Chicago Dance for the honor and said, “I am trying to make a difference, because there have been so many black and brown little girls and gentlemen that heard, “Your body is not the right type. This [dance] is not for you.” But dance is for everyone!”

The celebration continued with See Chicago Dance honoring organizations that were marking milestones during 2023 that was followed by Hiplet Ballerinas performing “Rhythm The Soul of Life.” The evening concluded with a raffle drawing and thank you to those attending the 2023 Community Celebration & Awards Presentation.

The 2023 Host Committee currently includes Pam Crutchfield, Patti Eylar (Ballet Chicago), Judie Moore Green (Auditorium Theater), Michael McStraw (Giordano Dance Chicago), Princess Mhoon (Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project) and Brian Smith (Joffrey Ballet).

The Legacy Award is generously underwritten by Pamela Crutchfield. Crutchfield, Patti Eylar and Charlie Gardner and Abby McCormick O’ Neil and D. Carroll Joynes were Sustainer Level Sponsors. Ambassador Level Sponsors included the Auditorium Theatre, Amber Foundation and Debra Bernstein-Siegel, Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, Ginger Farley, The Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joffrey Ballet, Anne L. Kaplan, and Michael McStraw and Giordano Dance Chicago. Grand Stage is See Chicago Dance’s Membership Sponsor.

Photo Credit: MReid Photography

See Chicago Dance Legacy Award Honoree Homer Hans Bryant and Event Co-Chair Robin Edwards

See Chicago Dance Legacy Award Honoree Homer Hans Bryant

Awards Presentation & Community Celebration Event Co-Chair Robin Edwards

See Chicago Dance Legacy Award Honoree Homer Hans Bryant with Chicago Multicultural Dance Center scholarship students

See Chicago Dance Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award Honoree Ginger Farley and Event Co-Chair, Jonathan E. Alsberry

See Chicago Dance Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award Honoree Ginger Farley

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theatera??s Irma Suarez Ruiz, Jorge Perez, Jose Torres and Jonathan Pacheo

Chicago Dancemakers Forum Executive Director Joanna Furnans and ReinventAbility Executive Director Ladonna Freidheim

Pierre Lockett with See Chicago Dance Legacy Award Honoree, Homer Hans Bryant

William Gill, Joseph Pindelsky, Craig Davis and 2020 Legacy Award Honoree Joel Hall

Shalaka Kulkarni with Event Co-Chair Jonathan E. Alsberry

Back Row (L to R): Dawn Stanislaw, Amanda Banks, Executive Director Julia Mayer, Sarah Venuti Yates, and Michael Foster. Front Row (L to R): Jorge Perez, Debra Bernstein-Siegel, Meghan McNamara, Marisa Santiago, and Erik Kaiko

Hiplet Ballerinas

Momentum Sensorium

Hiplet Ballerinas

Momentum Sensorium