Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID at JK Entertainment

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JK Entertainment has released first look rehearsal photos for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID, the first production of the company's second season. JK Entertainment's production brings this story to Chicago audiences November 12-29, inviting audiences to consider how far the fight for women's autonomy has come-and how much remains unresolved.

In a time before Roe v. Wade and the Violence Against Women Act, Agnes has transformed her quiet bed and breakfast into a refuge for women escaping domestic violence. But when Mary Anne, a new arrival, begins to influence Agnes's college-bound daughter, Penny, the carefully maintained boundaries of Agnes's world begin to shift. As ideas of freedom and independence take hold beyond the walls of her home, Agnes must confront her own assumptions about the women she has dedicated her life to helping.

Through intimate relationships and generational tensions, WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID examines the complexities of protection, independence, and what it means to determine one's own future. Though set more than five decades ago, the play raises questions that continue to resonate today.

JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to Connections for Abused Women and their Children, a Chicago organization that provides aid and resources for survivors of domestic violence.

Photo Credit: Rose Metzger



Photo Credit: Rose Metzger

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 03 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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