Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID at JK Entertainment
The show will donate $1 of every ticket sold to Connections for Abused Women and their Children, which provides aid and resources for survivors of domestic violence.
JK Entertainment has released first look rehearsal photos for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID, the first production of the company's second season. JK Entertainment's production brings this story to Chicago audiences November 12-29, inviting audiences to consider how far the fight for women's autonomy has come-and how much remains unresolved.
In a time before Roe v. Wade and the Violence Against Women Act, Agnes has transformed her quiet bed and breakfast into a refuge for women escaping domestic violence. But when Mary Anne, a new arrival, begins to influence Agnes's college-bound daughter, Penny, the carefully maintained boundaries of Agnes's world begin to shift. As ideas of freedom and independence take hold beyond the walls of her home, Agnes must confront her own assumptions about the women she has dedicated her life to helping.
Through intimate relationships and generational tensions, WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID examines the complexities of protection, independence, and what it means to determine one's own future. Though set more than five decades ago, the play raises questions that continue to resonate today.
JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to Connections for Abused Women and their Children, a Chicago organization that provides aid and resources for survivors of domestic violence.
Photo Credit: Rose Metzger
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Photo Credit: Rose Metzger
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