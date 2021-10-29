Photos: Inside Rehearsal fro A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre

Step inside rehearsal for Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol returning to the stage for its 44th annual production in the heart of the Chicago Loop following a year of darkened stages.

Director Jessica Thebus returns after co-adapting and directing the 2020 audio streaming version, which drew more than 150,000 listeners, from more than 50 countries, who experienced the production online as well as on-air, in an unprecedented partnership with Chicago Public Radio WBEZ and Vocalo.

Chicago favorite Larry Yando returns for his 14th year as Ebenezer Scrooge-with Allen Gilmore stepping into the miserly businessman's shoes for 9 performances-leading a cast of 30 including returning favorites and newcomers, including young performers Rika Nishikawa (Belinda Cratchit), Milla Liss (Emily Cratchit Alternate), Grier Burke (Turkey Child/Want) and Gayatri Gadhvi (Tiny Tim); a complete cast list appears below.

A Christmas Carol appears November 20 - December 31 (opening night is Sunday, November 28at 6:30pm). Tickets ($25 - $141; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol or by phone at 312.443.3800. Visit the website for performance dates when Gilmore will appear as Scrooge. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of PNC, Major Corporate Sponsor.

Health and Safety Note: Proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine is required for all guests over 12 and a recent negative test must be presented for children under 12. Patrons must wear face coverings at all times while inside Goodman Theatre. Learn more GoodmanTheatre.org/Protocols.

"The story that I always want to see, and I always want to make, is one that is about transformation being possible. A Christmas Carol is the essential story of transformation," says Director Jessica Thebus. "Directing A Christmas Carol-An Audio play was incredibly fun last year, but it's really great to be back in the visual world. I'm especially looking forward to being in that audience. It's a magical place to be."

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren.