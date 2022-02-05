Photos: Inside Look at GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL at The Paramount Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production runs now through March 13th, 2022.

Feb. 5, 2022  

Set your alarm to see Groundhog Day: The Musical, based on the classic Bill Murray film comedy, because the forecast calls for Paramount Artistic Director Jim Corti to direct another signature blockbuster musical comedy. Meet cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors, who is living a never-ending nightmare stuck in a small town whose biggest claim to fame is meteorologist groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. What sounds like an outlandish fantasy becomes an insightful look at discovering what you're capable of when you finally lower your defenses, find the selfless person within, and make the most of each day.

Paramount Theatre presents the Midwest regional premiere of this uproariously funny, surprisingly touching and simply inspirational musical comedy. Previews start Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Performances run now through Sunday, March 13. Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. Single tickets, $36-$79, are on sale now. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See photos from the production below!

Photo Credits: Liz Lauren

Alex Syiek as Phil Connors

Alex Syiek as Phil Connors

Phoebe González (left) plays Rita and Alex Syiek is Phil Connors

Alex Syiek (center) and the cast of Groundhog Day: The Musical at the Paramount Theatre

Alex Syiek (center) and the cast of Groundhog Day: The Musical

Phoebe González (left) plays Rita and Alex Syiek is Phil Connors

Alex Syiek (center) and the cast of Groundhog Day: The Musical

Alex Syiek (center) and the cast of Groundhog Day: The Musical

Alex Syiek (center) and the cast of Groundhog Day: The Musical

Kyle Adams (left) plays insurance salesman Ned Ryerson and Alex Syiek is TV weatherman Phil Connors

Alex Syiek as Phil Connors

Alex Syiek (center) plays TV weatherman Phil Connors

Vasily Deris plays Buster the groundhog wrangler

Alex Syiek as Phil Connors and Phoebe González as Rita

Phoebe González as Rita and Jake Morrissy as Punxsutawney Phil

(from left) Aaron Conklin plays Gus, Michael E. Martin is Ralph, and Alex Syiek plays Phil Connors

Alex Syiek as Phil Connors

Phoebe González as Rita

Phoebe González (left) plays Rita and Alex Syiek is Phil Connors

Vasily Deris plays Buster the groundhog wrangler

Jake Morrissy as Punxsutawney Phil


