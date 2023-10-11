Photos: In Rehearsal For POTUS At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

POTUS will play October 26 – December 3, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 1 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo 3 Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 4 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased continue its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Selina Fillinger’s outrageous farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a satirical, laugh-out-loud look at the women in charge of the man in charge, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis. POTUS will play October 26 – December 3, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets for POTUS starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, November 5 at 6 pm.

POTUS will feature ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez with Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis.

It’s just another (omg, wtf, lmfao) day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When a White House PR nightmare spins into a legit sh*tshow, seven brilliant and beleaguered women must risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a bawdy and irreverent look at sex, politics and the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Who knew that global crisis is always just a four-letter word away?


The creative team includes Regina García (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design and Composition), Almanya Narula (Fight Choreographer), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Intimacy Choreographer), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Pianist Haskell Small Continues His CELEBRATION OF HEALING Concert Tour At Epiph Photo
Pianist Haskell Small Continues His CELEBRATION OF HEALING Concert Tour At Epiphany Center for the Arts, November 16

Pianist Haskell Small will tour nine key cities in the US with his program Celebration of Healing, performing Beethoven's Diabelli Variations.

2
Davenports Cabaret to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With All Star Line Up In November Photo
Davenport's Cabaret to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With All Star Line Up In November

Wicker Park's Davenport's Cabaret celebrates 25th anniversary with all-star lineup in November. Experience live music, comedy, and cabaret in Chicago's premier venue. Don't miss Broadway star Karen Mason and other top talent. Visit DavenportsPianoBar.com for tickets and more info.

3
REVOLUTION Extends at A Red Orchid Theatre Photo
REVOLUTION Extends at A Red Orchid Theatre

 Due to popular demand, A Red Orchid Theatre has announced a four-show extension of Revolution by Ensemble Member Brett Neveu.

4
THERE ARE NO DEAD PEOPLE Comes to the Tavern at Color Club Next Month Photo
THERE ARE NO DEAD PEOPLE Comes to the Tavern at Color Club Next Month

The devised performance there are no dead people will run November 10th  - 13th at 8:00pm in the Tavern at Color Club. Doors open at 7:30pm with a cash bar. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sacred Tassels Burlesque
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell at Steppenwolf (8/14-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Esther Povitsky at The Den Theatre
The Den Theatre (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dante 360
Athenaeum Theatre (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You