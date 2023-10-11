Photos: In Rehearsal For POTUS At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

POTUS will play October 26 – December 3, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased continue its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Selina Fillinger’s outrageous farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a satirical, laugh-out-loud look at the women in charge of the man in charge, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis. POTUS will play October 26 – December 3, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets for POTUS starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, November 5 at 6 pm.
POTUS will feature ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez with Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis.
It’s just another (omg, wtf, lmfao) day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When a White House PR nightmare spins into a legit sh*tshow, seven brilliant and beleaguered women must risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a bawdy and irreverent look at sex, politics and the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Who knew that global crisis is always just a four-letter word away?
The creative team includes Regina García (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design and Composition), Almanya Narula (Fight Choreographer), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Intimacy Choreographer), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios
