Photos: Idle Muse Theatre Company's WHAT THE WEIRD SISTERS SAW Now Playing Through April 14

Idle Muse Theatre Company’s 2023 - 2024 season continues with an all-new version of What the Weird Sisters Saw at the Edge Off-Broadway Theater. See production photos!

This world premiere based on Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Macbeth as told from the perspective of the three witches is adapted by Artistic Director Evan Jackson and Tristan Brandon and directed by Jackson.

In 2009, a three-year old Idle Muse Theatre Company produced its first adaptation of a Shakespeare text. Based on William Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and reframed from the perspective of the three witches, What The Weird Sisters Saw told the story of three young druidesses as they followed visions of bloody deeds to uncover the prophecy of a tyrant's ambition.

The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. The running time is 100 minutes including the intermission Tickets are on sale now for $30, general admission; $20, students and seniors, and $20, industry, at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.