Photos: Get a First Look at First Floor Theater's BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE

Directed by Bo Frazier, Botticelli in the Fire plays September 22 – November 5, 2022 at The Den’s Janet Bookspan Theatre.

Oct. 03, 2022  

First Floor Theater is launching its Tenth Season with the Chicago premiere of Jordan Tannahill's Botticelli in the Fire, a hot-blooded queering of Renaissance Italy that questions the value of art at the collapse of society. Directed by Bo Frazier, Botticelli in the Fire plays September 22 - November 5, 2022 at The Den's Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at firstfloortheater.com. The press opening is Thursday, September 29 at 8 pm.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes Neala Barron, Yuchi Chiu, Andrew Cutler*, Christopher Meister, John Payne, Alex Benito Rodriguez and Jenece Upton.

Playboy Sandro Botticelli has it all: talent, fame, good looks. He also has the ear - and the wife - of Lorenzo de Medici, as well as the Renaissance's hottest young apprentice, Leonardo Da Vinci. But while at work on his breakthrough commission, 'The Birth of Venus', Botticelli's devotion to pleasure and beauty is put to the ultimate test. As the plague sweeps through the city, the charismatic friar Savonarola starts to stoke the fires of dissent against the liberal elite. Botticelli finds the life he knows breaking terrifyingly apart, forcing him to choose between love and survival. Jordan Tannahill's hot-blooded queering of Renaissance Italy questions the value of art at the collapse of society.

The production team to date includes Lauren Nichols (Scenic Designer), Hilary Rubio (Costume Designer), Benjamin Carne (Lighting Designer), Willow James (Sound Designer), Caitlin McCarthy* (Props Designer), Micah Figueroa* (Intimacy and Fight Coordinator), Andres Fonesca (Musical Director), Dionne Addai (Assistant Director), Adelina Feldman-Schultz (Casting Director), Anastar Alvarez* (Production Manager), Oswald Avile (Stage Manager) and Brooke Jones (Assistant Stage Manager).





