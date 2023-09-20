Photos: First Look at the Cast of the Chicago Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

The limited engagement runs September 19-October 29. 

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Get a first look at the cast of TimeLine’s Chicago premiere production of Stefano Massini and Ben Power’s internationally acclaimed and Tony Award-winning play THE LEHMAN TRILOGY.

The all new photos feature the three actors who portray the Lehman brothers—Mitchell Fain (as Henry Lehman), Anish Jethmalani (as Emanuel Lehman), and Joey Slotnick (as Mayer Lehman) —to tell the quintessential story of western capitalism  through the lens of a single immigrant family.  

Check out the photos below!

Co-directed by Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is now in rehearsals at TimeLine and will play Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited engagement September 19-October 29. 

Told in three parts over one evening, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY begins on a cold September morning in 1844, as a young  Jewish man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is soon joined by  his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish—Lehman Brothers— spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. 

TimeLine Theatre’s production of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is its Chicago premiere. The Broadway production of THE  LEHMAN TRILOGY was met with extraordinary international acclaim. The Guardian proclaimed it “a kaleidoscopic  social and political metaphor” and “an intimate epic about the shifting definition of the American Dream.” The  Chicago Tribune praised it as “a masterwork” and The New York Times as “a vivid tale of profit and pain.” Vanity Fair raved that it is “true blockbuster theatre that will hold you captive until the final curtain call,” with Time Out New York saying “it leaves you dazzled.” And The Wall Street Journal declared that THE LEHMAN TRILOGY “surpasses all praise.”  

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY production team includes Scenic Designer Collette Pollard (she/her), Costume Designer Izumi  Inaba (she/her), Lighting Designer John Culbert (he/him), Co-Properties Designers Lonnae Hickman (she/her) and Amy  Peter (she/her), Sound Designer Andre Pluess (he/him), Projections Designer Anthony Churchill (he/him), Dramaturgs Carol Ann Tan (she/her) and DeRon Williams (he/him), Jewish Studies Consultant Pamela S. Nadell (she/her), and  Stage Manager Mary Zanger (she/her). 




Photos: First Look at the Cast of the Chicago Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
