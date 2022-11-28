Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at TITLE TEN, Now Playing at Theater Wit

Performances run November 25 - December 18, 2022.

Nov. 28, 2022  

In Title Ten, a new play by Julie Proudfoot, eight radically different women share stories about their fight for autonomy over their own bodies, from 1978 to now. Check out photos below!

A 17-year-old wrestles with her choices under Title Ten. The director of a women's clinic defends her patient's right to reproductive justice. A conservative congresswoman urges her pro-life supporters to fight the battle for the unborn.

Artemisia Theatre, laser focused on creating plays that empower women, presents the world premiere of Title Ten, a searing and powerful play about the the struggle for abortion rights in America, November 25 - December 18, 2022 at Theater Wit.

Title Ten is co-directed by Julie Proudfoot and Willow James. Two actors, Kaitlin Cheng and Melanie McNulty, each play four roles to tell the stories of eight female characters: A 17-year-old wrestles with her choices under Title Ten. The director of a women's clinic defends her patient's right to reproductive justice. A member of Operation Rescue protests in front of an abortion clinic. An asylum officer interviews detainees, victims of the refugee crisis, at the Texas-Mexico border. A woman in her twenties confronts haunting memories of sexual harassment by her professor during a visit to her former college campus. A conservative congresswoman urges her pro-life supporters to fight the battle for the unborn with Christian love. A survivor of sexual assault reclaims her life after taking her boss to trial for rape. A lesbian exposes her complicated but loving relationship with her partner, who died of AIDS. In the end, the 17-year-old, now a mature woman, discovers the empowering life lessons she has learned.

Photo Credit: Willow James

Megan McNulty

Megan McNulty

Megan McNulty

Megan McNulty

Megan McNulty

Megan McNulty

Kaitlyn Cheng

Kaitlyn Cheng

Kaitlyn Cheng

Kaitlyn Cheng



