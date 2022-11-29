Photos: First Look at THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY at Chicago Children's Theatre
Chicago toddlers, you are cordially invited to meet your favorite Beatrix Potter friends, including Tom Kitten, Simpkin the Cat, and of course, Peter Rabbit.
Because Chicago Children's Theatre's popular holiday show, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, a seasonal rite of passage for young Chicago families, is returning for its seventh season, November 19-December 24, 2022.
See photos below!
The ideal outing for toddler's first holiday show, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party is a mesmerizing, highly interactive trunk and puppet show that features a trio of talented actor/singer/musicians who bring four adorable Beatrix Potter animal tales to life.
Photo credit: Charles Osgood
Felix May
Felix May
Felix May (left) and Lily Emerson
Felix May
Charlie Malave, Felix May and Lily Emerson
Felix May (left) and Lily Emerson
Felix May and Lily Emerson
Felix May and Lily Emerson
Felix May and Lily Emerson
Lily Emerson and Felix May
Chicago Childrena??s Theatre presents Beatrix Pottera??s Peter Rabbit
Chicago Childrena??s Theatrea??s The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party
Cast member Lily Emerson meets fans after the show at Chicago Childrena??s Theatrea??s The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party
