Photos: First Look at Redtwist Theatre's WOLVES

Award-winning Redtwist Theatre has released production photos from the first production in its 2023 - 2024 Season of Pride at its home in Edgewater, Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The 19th season begins with a gay reimagining of Little Red Riding Hood, Wolves, by Steve Yockey and directed by Artistic Director Dusty Brown, now playing through November 5.

Check out the production photos below!

This fall, Redtwist bring’s Steve Yockey’s intimate, gory, gay reimagining of “Little Red Riding Hood” to its little black box. Embrace fear and paranoia as they follow the slow unraveling of Ben (Joshua Servantez) and Jack (Gardy Gilbert), once lovers, now roommates, as they struggle with isolation in a new city. Jack promises that everything will be alright, but Ben just can’t get over the nagging voice in his head that says, “maybe everything isn’t going to work out.” When Jack brings back a new lover, Ben begins to unravel.

The Wolves cast includes Joshua Servantez* (he/him/his, Ben); Monique Marshaun* (she/her/hers, Narrator); Gardy Gilbert (he/him/his,Jack) and Michael Dias (he/him/his, Wolf) with understudies Seth Eggenschwiller (he/him/his, Ben U/S), Riley Lucas (he/him/his, Wolf U/S), Cat Davis* (she/her/hers, Narrator U/S) and Caleb Crawford (he/him/his, Jack U/S).

The Wolves production team includes Dusty Brown* (they/them/theirs, director); Kezia Waters (he/him/his/they/them/theirs,, assistant director); Raine DeDominici (she/her/her/hers/they/them/theirs, stage manager); Courtney Abbott (she/her/her/hers/they/them/theirs, intimacy & violence director); Philip C. Matthews (he/him/his, music director); Rose Johnson* ((they/them/theirs, scenic designer and artist); Evy Burch ((they/them/theirs, property designer); Madeline Felauer (she/her/hers, costume designer); Piper Kirchhofer (she/her/hers, lighting designer and master electrician) and Angela Joy Baldasare (she/her/her/hers/they/them/theirs, sound designer).

The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Single tickets are on sale now for $30 with a three-show subscription available for $100 at the link below.

Photo Credit: Tom McGrath/TCMcG Photography